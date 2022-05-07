Eric Bischoff Believes WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger Will Be A Good Thing For AEW

“It’s driven by ad sales and ad sales performance. The answer to your question is tied directly to how successful is Turner Ad Sales in selling that inventory. If the answer is they’re pretty happy with it and getting the kind of advertisers they’re hoping to attract and they’re getting CPMs or pricing that allows them to be profitable or competitive. If the answer to that is yes, they’re doing okay then the answer to your question is they’re really happy. Because now they’ve got a program that doesn’t cost them an arm and a leg to produce and in AEW’s case you’re looking at 45 million a year, from what I’ve read, in licensing fees for 104 hours of programming. As far as programming is concerned, that’s pretty cheap. But that doesn’t matter if you can’t sell the inventory or if they do sell the inventory it’s opportunistic bottom feeder pricing. If that’s the case then from a programming point of view you don’t want more, you want less. It’s all about making a return on the investment on that beach-front property that’s called prime time. If you’re in primetime it’s all about ad sales, it’s the only data point that really matters folks.”

“If I’m in AEW right now, I’m looking at it as a positive thing. In our conversation a couple of weeks ago on Strictly Business, we were talking about who knows what David Zaslav and company are going to do with TBS and TNT and I used Paramount TV as an example. One of the things we spoke about is what if Discovery leans into what’s made them successful which is non-scripted, call it a reality but docu-dramas, traditional documentaries. If that’s the direction that Discovery is going to lean into, I’d be happy and I’d love to hear that if I’m AEW. That means that they’re focusing on cost, don’t get me wrong they’re still going to focus on their audience and it’s too early to pop champagne corks over in AEW because there’s still so much we don’t know. We’re not going to have any clear indication as to the direction they’re going for at least six months to a year before we hear about it. It’s still early but if I’m in AEW right now, I’m feeling pretty good because they’re not going in the direction that Paramount went in. I would breathe a little bit of a sigh of relief, not getting too excited yet but I would also be anticipating what life is going to look like when I’ve got one or two or more executives wanting to know exactly what is going on on next week’s program.”

During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast , Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be good for All Elite Wrestling:

» More News From This Feed

National Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready

The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Adonis. The event will take place Convention Center[...] May 07 - The NWA has announced the National Heavyweight title will be defended at their upcoming Always Ready PPV, with Jax Dane set to defend against Chris Adonis. The event will take place Convention Center[...]

Big Spoiler For Tonight's IMPACT Under Siege

A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a video that was taken from Laredo Kid's Instagram [...] May 07 - A former WWE Superstar could be returning at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege show in Newport, KY. A post on WrestlingNews.co's Twitter shows a video that was taken from Laredo Kid's Instagram [...]

NJPW Announces Four New Matches For Capitol Collision Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United Empire will collide with TMDK in a big eight man [...] May 07 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matches for their upcoming Capitol Collision event on May 14. NJPW posted the following: The United Empire will collide with TMDK in a big eight man [...]

AEW Announces Full Match Lineup For This Week's Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. Check it out the full lineup below: - Keith Lee/Sw[...] May 07 - AEW has announced the full lineup for Monday's Dark: Elevation, which will feature the in-ring debut of former ROH Television champion Tony Deppen. Check it out the full lineup below: - Keith Lee/Sw[...]

Eric Bischoff Believes WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger Will Be A Good Thing For AEW

During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be good for All Elite Wrestling: On why the merger [...] May 07 - During the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery and why he thinks it will be good for All Elite Wrestling: On why the merger [...]

Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors

Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the [...] May 07 - Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the [...]

Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Recently Asked Him To Give Feedback On WWE Television

During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent months and has offered his services as a consultant t[...] May 07 - During a recent appearance on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Vince Russo revealed he has been in contact with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in recent months and has offered his services as a consultant t[...]

Josh Alexander Reveals He Was In A Car Accident

Josh Alexander took to Twitter to reveal that he was in a car accident. “My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say ‘We say I love you just in[...] May 07 - Josh Alexander took to Twitter to reveal that he was in a car accident. “My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me. I always tell him & say ‘We say I love you just in[...]

Drew McIntyre Recalls Being First Person To Kick Out Of "End Of Days"

During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards. “I could feel it when I was lying there.[...] May 07 - During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards. “I could feel it when I was lying there.[...]

Booker T On The Differences Between Austin Theory and John Cena

During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the rumor that Vince McMahon sees a young John Cena in Austin Theory. “I am not surprised at all, I can see the layout of the[...] May 07 - During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the rumor that Vince McMahon sees a young John Cena in Austin Theory. “I am not surprised at all, I can see the layout of the[...]

Former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Could Be Returning As Early As Under Siege

It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury. That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly be showing up as early as the Under Siege event an[...] May 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury. That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly be showing up as early as the Under Siege event an[...]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested Following Toxicology Results After Fatal Car Accident

Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influence on March 25th during the car crash that took [...] May 07 - Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influence on March 25th during the car crash that took [...]

Lacey Evans Returned On This Week's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment after weeks of vignettes about her history and life[...] May 06 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment after weeks of vignettes about her history and life[...]

FOX and USA Network Keen On Exclusivity On Superstars

WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely t[...] May 06 - WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely t[...]

John Cena Signs With WME

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Manag[...] May 06 - The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Manag[...]

WWE SmackDown News: Dark Match Results, Mace Has A New Ring Name, Tables Match Replay

- PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace in a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Interestingly Mace was introduced as "Mace the Face" and was managed by LA Knigh[...] May 06 - - PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace in a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Interestingly Mace was introduced as "Mace the Face" and was managed by LA Knigh[...]

WWE Played Live Commentary In The Arena During Tonight's SmackDown

WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. During the live broadcast, the crowd in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum could actuall[...] May 06 - WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. During the live broadcast, the crowd in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum could actuall[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - May 6, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Smac[...] May 06 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Smac[...]

AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...] May 06 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...]

TNT Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...] May 06 - AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...]

Stu Grayson Confirms His AEW Contract Has Expired

Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...] May 06 - Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...]

JONAH Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling

JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...] May 06 - JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...]

Riho Qualifies For The Owen Hart Memorial Tournament On AEW Rampage

This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...] May 06 - This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...]

Charlotte Flair Open To Unifying RAW & SmackDown Women’s Titles

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...] May 06 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...]