Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors

Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the promotion as the manager of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).

A number of reports came out recently suggesting Bret couldn't legally appear for AEW due to a legends contract with WWE, however, it has transpired that it is only merchandising deal and he would be free to do so. Hart mentioned recently that AEW has not contacted him about appearing but it remains unclear if that is Hart playing coy or if the company actually hasn't reached out.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hart was asked about the rumors and made it clear he wants to be remembered as a wrestler and is happily retired:

"Well, I’m happily retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler."

On helping out younger AEW talent: