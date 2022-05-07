Bret Hart Addresses Those AEW Rumors

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Speculation about Bret Hart joining All Elite Wrestling on a permanent basis has been one of the hot talking points of the pro wrestling world in recent weeks with rumors suggesting he could join the promotion as the manager of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).
A number of reports came out recently suggesting Bret couldn't legally appear for AEW due to a legends contract with WWE, however, it has transpired that it is only merchandising deal and he would be free to do so. Hart mentioned recently that AEW has not contacted him about appearing but it remains unclear if that is Hart playing coy or if the company actually hasn't reached out.
During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hart was asked about the rumors and made it clear he wants to be remembered as a wrestler and is happily retired:
"Well, I’m happily retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler."
On helping out younger AEW talent:
"I’d be happy to help a lot of them and I know a lot of them and I talk to them, a lot of them sometimes by text or on the phone and people call me up. I always got advice and I can always pinpoint little things that can make a difference in a guy’s match or something he’s doing but, I’m a guy that likes being home. So they’re gonna have to call me on the phone. It’s not something I’m…I wish I could go to stuff more easily but I’m getting a lot older now and it’s getting harder for me to keep flying around and doing stuff. I gotta pick my days that I can do stuff. There are a lot of things I would love to be part of AEW and what they’re doing. I know they’ve got some great wrestlers there and I have a lot of respect for the organization and all that but, right now, I’m happy at home."