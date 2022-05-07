Drew McIntyre Recalls Being First Person To Kick Out Of "End Of Days"

During an interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Drew McIntyre spoke about the importance of the match and how much he felt it afterwards.

“I could feel it when I was lying there. I could see when I was watching it back and I could see the reaction of the internet. People went, ‘Oh God, Corbin’s won it.’ And that was the point of the match where we had them. And that’s what it’s all about. No matter what you think you know, it’s catching the crowd. Losing them in the match. And that was the moment where everybody got lost 100% and his reaction to it was great.

The stunner has been kicked out. Claymore’s been kicked out. As long as it’s done in the right occasion, done the right way, and enhances what’s going on in the ring, you know, there’s nothing wrong with it. So it’s cool to say I’m the first one that did it."