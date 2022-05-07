Former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Could Be Returning As Early As Under Siege

Impact Wrestling recently teased Callihan’s return with the “hit list” teasers at Rebellion. The teasers featured a code that spelled out “Sami.”

Callihan has been out of action since last fall when he injured his ankle. The report says that Callihan is currently being factored into plans for IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 against a world champion.

That would be Sami Callihan, who could possibly be showing up as early as the Under Siege event and the subsequent TV tapings.

It is being reported by Fightful Select that a IMPACT Wrestling star is on his way back from injury.

