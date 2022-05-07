Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested Following Toxicology Results After Fatal Car Accident

Police in Ormond Beach, Florida have been waiting on toxicology results to come back before determining if Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, was under the influence on March 25th during the car crash that took the life of 75 year old Thomas Lasseter.

It is being reported by PWInsider that Sytch was arrested in the evening and is being processed in Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

Sytch's 9 charges include DUI causing the death of a person (DUI Manslaughter), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. The most serious charge, DUI Manslaughter, could put her in prison for up to 30 years with a four year minimum sentence and up to $10,000 in fines.

No official statement has been made by the Ormond Beach Police Department regarding the arrest as of yet.

The Ormond Beach Police report lists Sytch’s boyfriend, James F. Pente, as the owner of the vehicle (a 2012 Mercedes) that Sytch was driving when the crash occurred.