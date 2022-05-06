Do you prefer one roster across RAW and SmackDown or a split roster?

"Both networks kind of want unique rosters. You can do some of that back-and-forth but FOX in particular, really wants, kind of, exclusivity on their guys"

WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely to continue much longer.

» More News From This Feed

Lacey Evans Returned On This Week's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment after weeks of vignettes about her history and life[...] May 06 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lacey Evans. She was seen at the top of the entranceway celebrating with the crowd in a quick segment after weeks of vignettes about her history and life[...]

FOX and USA Network Keen On Exclusivity On Superstars

WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely t[...] May 06 - WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely t[...]

John Cena Signs With WME

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Manag[...] May 06 - The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with WME which comes just a day after Cena's long-time agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to focus on his own management firm Intenta Manag[...]

WWE SmackDown News: Dark Match Results, Mace Has A New Ring Name, Tables Match Replay

- PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace in a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Interestingly Mace was introduced as "Mace the Face" and was managed by LA Knigh[...] May 06 - - PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace in a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Interestingly Mace was introduced as "Mace the Face" and was managed by LA Knigh[...]

WWE Played Live Commentary In The Arena During Tonight's SmackDown

WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. During the live broadcast, the crowd in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum could actuall[...] May 06 - WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. During the live broadcast, the crowd in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum could actuall[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - May 6, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Smac[...] May 06 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Smac[...]

AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...] May 06 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...]

TNT Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...] May 06 - AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...]

Stu Grayson Confirms His AEW Contract Has Expired

Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...] May 06 - Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...]

JONAH Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling

JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...] May 06 - JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...]

Riho Qualifies For The Owen Hart Memorial Tournament On AEW Rampage

This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...] May 06 - This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...]

Charlotte Flair Open To Unifying RAW & SmackDown Women’s Titles

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...] May 06 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...]

Danhausen Set For AEW Debut Match On Next Week's Dynamite

Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11. During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a promo backstage, where he challenged Danhausen to a m[...] May 06 - Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11. During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a promo backstage, where he challenged Danhausen to a m[...]

Tables Match Now Happening On Tonight's SmackDown, New Segment Set

WWE has updated their preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX and officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment featuring Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro facing off with Th[...] May 06 - WWE has updated their preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX and officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment featuring Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro facing off with Th[...]

Top Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Long Island, NY

PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Island, NY. They also report L.A. Knight is backstage [...] May 06 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Island, NY. They also report L.A. Knight is backstage [...]

Willie Mack Is Leaving IMPACT Wrestling

Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company. His last appearance for the com[...] May 06 - Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company. His last appearance for the com[...]

Matt Hardy Believes AEW Needs To Find A “Larger Than Life” Character

Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when discussing the upcoming AEWxNJPW: F[...] May 06 - Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when discussing the upcoming AEWxNJPW: F[...]

IMPACT Official Hopes AEW Will Sign W. Morrissey

IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. "I’ve been kind[...] May 06 - IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. "I’ve been kind[...]

WWE Will Be Celebrating "Batista Week" Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Since Debut

WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place on May 9, 2002. WWE also recently celebrated Ran[...] May 06 - WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place on May 9, 2002. WWE also recently celebrated Ran[...]

WWE Announces Summer 2022 Live Event Scheduled

WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE Tickets On Sale[...] May 06 - WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE Tickets On Sale[...]

Jesse "The Body" Ventura To Make Rare Appearance At 80s Wrestling Con This Weekend

Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following press release was issued today: JESSE “THE BO[...] May 06 - Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following press release was issued today: JESSE “THE BO[...]

Candice LeRae Is A Free Agent After Her WWE Contract Expires

Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown up until now if WWE would add time to her contract [...] May 06 - Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown up until now if WWE would add time to her contract [...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage, Special Start Time, Hook In Action, Jay Lethal, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is as follows: - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal [...] May 06 - AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is as follows: - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Tables Match Nixed?, Women's Match Advertised

WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day in [...] May 06 - WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day in [...]