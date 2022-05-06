FOX and USA Network Keen On Exclusivity On Superstars

WWE RAW and SmackDown have been operating under largely split rosters for a while now, and while in recent weeks RAW and SmackDown stars have been appearing on opposite brands it doesn't look likely to continue much longer.
During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live
, Dave Meltzer revealed that both FOX and USA, but mainly FOX want exclusive talent to appear on their networks
"Both networks kind of want unique rosters. You can do some of that back-and-forth but FOX in particular, really wants, kind of, exclusivity on their guys"
Do you prefer one roster across RAW and SmackDown or a split roster?