WWE Played Live Commentary In The Arena During Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022

WWE tried something a little different this week for their live audience in attendance for tonight's SmackDown.

During the live broadcast, the crowd in attendance at the Nassau Coliseum could actually hear broadcast announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee during commercial breaks.

WWE has trailed something similar a decade ago in 2011 when they sold "live commentary radios" at a SummerSlam event for fans to listen to the live commentary that broadcasts on television. The idea didn't really take off and was ditched not long after.

It will be interesting to see if this was a one-off or if more live events will get the same treatment.


