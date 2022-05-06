WWE SmackDown Results - May 6, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 6, 2022): Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Previously on SmackDown...

We open with a video recapping last week's I Quit Challenge that saw Rousey win by tapping Shotzi faster than Flair did Aliyah. Flair, incensed by the loss, went ballistic afterwards. Flair would take her frustration out on Drew Gulak for the second week in a row.

Are You Ready?

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Uniondale, New York, and plug this Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. They hype tonight's six-man confrontation and hype the fact that we're having our first tables match on SmackDown in two years. They also announce a match tonight between Flair and Aliyah, starting now!

Non-Title Singles Match: SmackDown Champion Charlotte Flair vs Aliyah

Aliyah is already in the ring as the Queen makes her "confident strut" of an entrance. Flair starts off on the mic before the bell, making excuses for her loss last week. She claims that Drew Gulak was a moron and it threw her off balance, and Aliyah "clearly" tapped out before the buzzer. She goes on to mock Ronda Rousey, whining and crying as if she were Ronda. She states she'll send Ronda packing and does a short rendition of the "nah nah nah nah goodbye" song. She tells us that she's going to give us a taste of this weekend's match by "pretend(ing) you're Ronda right now." She tells Aliyah, calling her Ronda, to come closer then attacks her. The bell has not rung yet as Flair disrobes. Flair mounts and pounds Aliyah as the ref tries to get her to give space. Flair slams Aliyah's head into the mat and walks off to strut--until Ronda Rousey makes her way out!

The rowdy one hits the ring and drags Flair out by her feet as the digital crowd fires up for this. Both women battle at the ringside, with Rousey sending multiple knees into Flair's gut before throwing her face-first into the ring post. Ronda looks for another whip but Flair reverses it, sending Rousey hard into the barricade. Both women enter the ring and Flair uses a quick takedown to drop Rousey. Flair throws fists; Rousey fights back with kicks and knees. Multiple officials hit the ring and separate both women apart. Flair drops an official and again clashes with Rousey. Rousey looks to pick the leg but three officials continue to separate them. Jamie Noble--name-dropped multiple times by an excited Pat McAfee--hits the ring with more officials as they desperately try to keep both women separated. No match ever occurred; the bell never rang.

Your Result, No Contest!

Singles Match: Sasha Banks w/ Naomi vs Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya

The Boss & Glow are out first, sending us to our first break of the night! When we return, Baszler is out with the Neidharts. Banks is wearing a headband as an addition to her ring gear tonight. Banks starts off fast, using a mount and pound to take down Baszler. Banks draws heavily out of Baszler's playbook by using some of the various wrist and hand manipulation tactics Baszler utilizes, including stomping on the inverted hand. Baszler eventually manages to counter an arm bar into one of her own. Baszler takes control, manipulating Banks' joints and positioning to force her to tap or pin. Banks hangs in there, however, despite Baszler's incessant onslaught. Banks uses a roll-up to gain some separation. Natalya distracts Banks, allowing Baszler to hit a gutwrench suplex that drives Banks face-first into the mat. Baszler tends to her left wrist, rubbing some feeling in it, before stomping Banks in the corner. The tenors in the crowd start cheering "let's go Sasha" and Banks steps up the aggression in the corner. Banks looks for a top-rope inverted Meteora but Baszler's too quick and slams her hard into the mat! We head to break.

When we return, Baszler's in control but not for long as Banks starts to battle to a vertical base. Banks throws back elbows to shrug off Baszler and twice sends her flying out of the ring. Banks connects with a baseball slide to Baszler then drags her to the commentary desk, where Banks repeatedly slams Baszler's left arm into the hard desk. Banks takes it into the ring and hits a Meteora for a close two. Baszler barely kicks out at two! Natalya yells on coaching as Baszler catches Banks off guard. The two battle at the apron. Banks hits a reverse rolling pop-up Bulldog on Baszler then takes out Natalya at ring side. Banks enters the ring but walks right into a huge knee from Baszler, taking it right across the jaw. Baszler covers but gets two; Banks rolls up for two. Baszler rolls up and gets her feet on the rope, unbeknownst to the ref, and Natalya holds Baszler's feet to the ropes to help her steal the win! The boos rain in as Naomi and Banks object only to be attacked by Baszler and Natalya. Baszler looks for what they're calling the "Future Endeavored Stomp" on Banks but Naomi manages to kick her off. The heels are sent up the ramp and the champs are left standing in the ring.

Your Winner, Shayna Baszler!

Backstage Interview: Kayla Braxton w/ the SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos

Braxton asks the Usos about the match this weekend. The Usos aren't worried a bit, however, because they the ones.

Backstage Interview: Kayla Braxton w/ the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

RK-Bro are shown backstage and asked their thoughts. Orton, featuring a recently shaved (and slightly regrown) 'stache is fired up for this weekend. After weeks of hearing the Usos' mouths, he's ready to shut them up.

Happy Talk featuring Riddick Moss

We get clips from the last two weeks of SmackDown, during which Corbin stole Moss' Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy (two weeks ago) and attempted to destroy it (last week). We finally cut to the live ring, set up in Happy Talk mode, and get to it. Corbin starts to talk but is quickly interrupted by Moss, who jokes that Corbin looks like he's trying out for a Pitbull cover artist contest. Moss makes more jokes until Corbin yells that Moss is safe, hiding in some dark corner in the back while espousing lame, corny jokes. He accuses Moss of not having the guts to come out and say it to his face. "Funny you should mention that," Moss quips as he makes his entrance to a decent pop from the rather quiet crowd. Moss mentions all the Corbins over the years--Baron, Constable, King, broke-ass, Happy, etc. He'd say for Corbin to go back to his lone wolf phase but "unfortunately wolves have hair. I guess you could be the big bald wolf!" He leads the crowd in chanting big bald wolf. Corbin puts on his hat and leaves, ending our segment.

Singles Match: Drew Gulak vs WALTER w/ Marcel Barthel

The crappily-named Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are out for Gulak's return to the ring. The fans start a weak pro-Gulak chant but the Ring General WALTER completely dominates the smaller technician. WALTER nearly cranks off Gulak's head while using working holds, and uses a huge big boot to shut down Gulak's only attempt at offense. WALTER uses stinging chest slaps in multiple positions, culminating with a unique submission in the corner until the ref forces the break. WALTER yanks Gulak into the ring in a traditional Sleeper hold. Gulak fights it but WALTER converts the Sleeper to a huge Powerbomb, covering and picking up the win quickly.

Your Winner, WALTER!

Tag Team Tables Match: the New Day vs Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Sheamus and Holland are in the ring when we return to it. The New Day make their way out, our rules are announced (can win only via putting someone through a table), and we get this started tornado style! Kofi and Ridge fight outside while Sheamus and Xavier pair off in the ring. Sheamus and Kofi spar briefly but the New Day take the lead, double-teaming Sheamus by ramming a table into his gut battering-ram-style together. They play up to the crowd and prepare the table, yelling for Sheamus to get up again. Again they use it as a battering ram, hitting Sheamus right on the nipples. Inside the ring, Ridge Holland is recovering in the corner from action earlier. Kofi starts to throw fists to Ridge's midsection as Xavier sets up the table. The New Day attempt a double-suplex through the table but Sheamus shoves the table out the way! Sheamus takes out both New Day members and follows both outside, where he retrieves a table. Sheamus sets a table up outside the ring and one is set up, upside down, in the corner. Sheamus looks for a Air Raid from the apron to the outside table but Kofi saves Xavier. Kingston climbs to the top of the ring post and flies, crashing down onto Sheamus as both men crash hard through the barricade! We head to break with both rolling in pain!

We return to find Ridge Holland and Sheamus both holding a New Day member, and each man performs in unison the Ten Beats of the Bodhran. Ridge an Sheamus look to double-Lawn Dart Kofi through the table but Kofi slips free. Kingston with an SOS to Holland! Kofi locks Sheamus on the apron and delivers his own Ten Beats of the Bodhran, but stops at four. Sheamus counters it into an Air Raid backpack hold and drops Woods across the apron in a sick spot. Woods wipes out Sheamus then goes into the ring and takes it to Holland. Woods uses a series of kicks to drop Ridge then attacks an entering Sheamus. Woods with a Sunset Flip on Holland, rolling through it deliver a Superkick as Holland rises! Woods removes the table from the corner and positions it in the middle of the ring. Holland uses the time to recover and grabs Woods' hands. He headbutts Woods then charges him in the corner. Woods with a Superkick that stumbles Holland to the table. Woods positions Holland on the table and climbs the turnbuckles! Sheamus shoves Woods off the top and Holland rolls off the table.

Sheamus runs on the apron, leading Woods head into the turnbuckle. Sheamus looks for a Suplex but Kingston makes the save and hits a tope con giro to Sheamus! Kofi's fired up and rips off the top of the commentary table, clearing it of iPads. Sheamus quickly pops up an Grabs Kofi, threatening an Alabama Slam through the table! Kofi rolls through and hits a Stomp to the chest, then hits a Trouble in Paradise that drops Sheamus across the commentary table! Woods climbs up when K"the Butcherweight" Pete Dunne returns! Butch was under the ring and attacks Woods and Kingston! The New Day are outnumbered three to two, and they use the numbers to their advantage. Sheamus and Holland double-slam Woods through the table, giving the newly-beckoned "the Unholy Trinity" the win!

Your Winners, Sheamus & Ridge Holland!

Main Event Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami starts his entrance and we head to a break before our main event match. We return and McAfee is excited for Nakamura's entrance, dancing on the desk and exclaiming that he's been eating carbs every day since WrestleMania (hence his excitement at Nakamura's entrance). Cole calls Zayn a stooge and McAfee teases Zayn as he sings and dances on the commentary desk. The bell rings and we start off with Zayn taking control via a left arm bar and wrist hold. Nakamura counters after a few moments, rolling and flipping through until he has Zayn seated, held by an arm, and kicks his face. Nakamura looks for a cover early; Zayn kicks out and moves to the ropes, ducking between them for protection from the ref. Zayn uses the ref's warning to take control briefly. Shinsuke takes control back when he hits a sliding snap suplex under the bottom rope, but a Kinshasa is countered by Zayn into a Michinoku Driver! We go to a break after a near fall, with Zayn in control.

When we return, Nakamura powers out of a sleeper hold only to catch a second-rope single axe-handle from Zayn. Zayn covers but only gets a two, then stops to argue with the ref. Zayn positions on the middle rope and looks for another but Nakamura catches Zayn with a kick to the midsection. Shinsuke starts his comeback sequence, using strong kicks to keep Zayn at bay. Shinsuke positions on the middle rope and hits a jumping knee to the back of Zayn's neck. Shin covers but only gets a two. Nakamura batters Zayn with kicks and knees as Zayn fires off with punches. Shin wins the war of fists and feet, then counters an attempted clothesline into an arm bar! Nakamura breaks Zayn's grip and stretches the arm out! Zayn tries to escape and instead changes position, forcing Shin to break the hold or be pinned. Nakamura drops Zayn and sets up for the Kinshasa! Zayn rises and quickly escapes the ring as Shin starts to charge. McAfee mentions Zayn's recent bout of losing via count-out. Nakamura pursues Zayn out to the commentary table. Nakamura is caught by a Helluva Kick outside the ring and fails to make it into the ring!

Your Winner by Count-Out, Sami Zayn!

The Bloodline Come Face-to-Face with RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are out first, sending us to a commercial during their entrance. Drew McIntyre is out, completing what they're calling "RK-McBro." Drew opens us up on the mic. "Strong Island, acknowledge me!" Riddle interrupts him, then asks what his bros acknowledge. "Like I acknowledge that Randy's my best friend." Orton adds, "I acknowledge that I still have Drew McIntyre's hand print on my chest from two years ago when I beat him for the WWE Heavyweight Championship." Ooooh. Drew acknowledges that Randy kicked him four times in the head prior to the match. After every acknowledgement, they all say "acknowledge" repeatedly. Is this Dynamite? Riddle goes on, also acknowledging "that Randy has the most muscular legs in the WWE." He tells Drew, "yours are thicker but Randy's are more vaster." Orton acknowledges that the "sky is blue, the grass is green, and that the Usos have had their lips permanently attached to Roman's ass for the last few years or so!" They all acknowledge that, too. They go on, with Drew "acknowledging" that Roman's the biggest piece of crap walking the damn earth. Cue the music for Roman, and add in Drew's quip, "what a shock--it worked!" The Bloodline make their way out without saying a single word. All six men stand across each other then come to blows! The Bloodline take the lead and send RK-Bro out of the ring, then triple-team Drew McIntyre! Riddle with an RKO outta nowhere to Jey! Riddle shoves Jimmy into an RKO from Orton outta nowhere, and McIntyre drops Roman Reigns with a Claymore! Their music plays us out early tonight.