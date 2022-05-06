AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi match I can’t wait to see when, personal favourite, Yuka Sakazaki takes on Riho as both return to AEW in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier as well as Jay Lethal vs Konosuke Takeshita with Samoa Joe lurking. With Excalibur, Taz, ‘The Wizard’ Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks on commentary, let’s waste no more time and get straight to the wrestling!

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel via Pinfall (11:46)

We’re starting off with the women’s tag team as promised on Dynamite and Britt & Jamie make their entrance first alongside Rebel before they’re followed by first Toni & then Ruby. Before the match begins, we get some recaps of some of these women qualifying for the Owen and then we start with Toni vs Jamie and Jamie shows her strength with a shoulder tackle that drops Toni. Toni does the same but it takes her three of them before she tags in Ruby who tries to take over only to get manhandled by Jamie back to her corner and in comes Britt. Britt begins to beat up Ruby before she gets a two count from a Slingblade. She goes for the Air Raid Crash but Ruby counters with a roll up for two and then another one for the same. Toni tags herself in and Ruby and her take Britt down with a double team but she reverses Toni charging in to send her into the turnbuckle before a two count sends us to break. Britt tags out to Jamie and she gets a two from a beautiful Snap Suplex and then locks in a deep Chin Lock. Toni fights out but Jamie takes over again.

We return to the action with Jamie using the turnbuckles to hurt Toni but Ruby helps her counter into a nasty release German Suplex to get separation and both tag out from the double down. Ruby comes in too hot for Britt and takes her down with her snug looking kicks. Toni tags herself in and hits the hip attack in the corner but Hayter takes her down with the High boot. Britt tries a Pittsburgh Sunrise but Ruby stops her, Jamie hits a Back Breaker on Ruby and runs into a kick to the face from Storm. Toni then slams Britt onto Jamie with a Waterwheel Drop but Britt counters the Storm Zero with an Air Raid Crash for another double down. Britt and Toni slug it out on their knees and then stood up but Britt tries for the Lockjaw and Toni rolls her up to get out. Toni hits her with a release German Suplex and sets up for a Superplex. Rebel gets up to cause a distraction and Britt rakes the eyes to escape before hitting a Butterfly Suplex which Jamie immediately follows with a Sliding Lariat and Britt hits the stomp only for Ruby to break the pin up at two. Ruby throws Jamie out of the ring and Britt takes her out with a Superkick only for Toni to roll her up and get the three count.

Phone Call for Jericho

We’re told that we have someone on the phone for Jericho and it’s Eddie who tells us his wife cried when she saw his face after he used a fireball and Eddie promises to hurt Jericho and it’ll be fun.

Tony Nese Promo

Tony stops Mark Sterling and asks why he has to force himself on the show. Sterling says that Nese wants a match and he teases he’s going to face Hook but he actually calls out Danhausen.

Hook defeated JD Drake via Pinfall (1:24)

Hook makes his entrance and is adored by the crowd as always whilst we see Tony Nese attacking Hook and Danhausen last week and Hook ignoring Danhausen after. JD Drake is in the ring and the bell sounds to begin the match. Hook takes JD down early but he makes the ropes then attacks Hook with a slap and a chop. Hook asks for another and Hook counters with a headbutt and a takedown before hitting a huge Deadlift Back Suplex on the bigger man and celebrates. Drake tries to fight back and goes for a reverse DDT but Hook counters into the RedRum and JD has to tap. Hook was sent.

Danhausen comes out after the match and says that Tony Nese challenged him and he wants Hook in his corner. The crowd chant Hookhausen before he even makes the offer and after he does, the crowd ask Hook to say yes but Danhausen touches Hook and Hook pushes him to the mat but Danhausen crawls off after dropping a gift of potato chips for Hook.

FTR Interview

Lexy asks FTR about their match last week and Cash says Dax will win the whole Owen Hart tournament. Dax says that Adam Cole looks up to different people than him and he may be a great athlete but he’s a horrible human being. Dax says he was a nasty bastard before everyone loved him and he’ll bring that side back just for Cole on Dynamite.

Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall (8:20) to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

Yuka makes her entrance and I’m so happy! Riho follows her to the ring and the match begins with a lock up that Yuka wins and then both women exchange wrist locks and head locks before they break with neither in control. They lock up once again and they have an excellent exchange ending when Riho hits a Dropkick. She follows that with a high knee in the corner and a Cross Body from the top for a very close 2 count. Yuka fights back with a kick in the corner and then uses her athleticism to avoid Riho and then send her outside with a dropkick and follows that with a Springboard Cannonball Senton to the outside to send us to break. Yuka rolls Riho back in for a two count and then begins to work over the left knee of Riho with Spinning Toe Holds. She then locks in a brutal looking submission and Riho crawls to the bottom rope to escape. Yuka runs into a back elbow and Riho hits a Running Bulldog for two. Riho is still selling her knee as she tries to take over the match before we get the blackout section.

When we do return, Yuka avoids a Splash from the top and hits a Northern Lights Bomb for a two and then she goes for the Magical Girl Splash but Riho gets the knees up. This hurts Riho too but she gets up first and hits a Dragon Suplex. Both women exchange roll ups for two before Riho hits the Diving Knee Strike for 2.99. Riho climbs up top but Yuka cuts her off and they fight on the top, Yuka hits an Avalanche Facebuster for another 2 and then Yuka gets rolled up for two. Both women exchange strikes in the middle and it leads to Riho using an Inside Roll Through to roll up Yuka and get the win. This match was fantastic.

Shawn Spears Promo

Spears congratulates Wardlow and attributes his help to Wardlow’s streak and now he has to cut him down himself.

Men of the Year Promo

Lambert says he’s from Baltimore but being home right now makes him sick and he’ll tell people he’s from Miami from now on. Ethan takes over to talk about a meeting they had about the mixed tag and he doesn’t want to be involved in case his daughter sees Tay and Sammy kissing. Page is cut off by Frankie Kazarian who says that Page has a lot in common with Sammy as they both have high opinions of themselves, annoying vlogs and if Ethan had a blonde girlfriend, he’d be Sammy Guevara. Kaz enters the ring to talk to Sky and tells him he’s always believed in him as the crowd chant SCU. Kaz says he’s always been his biggest supporter but now he’s his biggest threat and asks Scorpio to keep his word and give him the TNT title match. Ethan snaps back that SCU is dead and Scorpio finally interjects. Scorpio tells Dan and Ethan things have to be different this time and Scorpio will be a fighting champion. He says the title won’t get passed around like Tay Conti backstage anymore. Scorpio then tells Dan he has to stop wearing the second TNT title. Scorpio then tells Frankie has his match next week.

Ricky Starks vs Jungle Boy

Ricky starts promoting his match with Jungle Boy and out comes the challenger for the FTW title. They brawl briefly, Ricky Starks runs away and Jungle Boy lifts the FTW title, much to Taz’s anger.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Takeshita says he respects Jay Lethal but isn’t afraid. Sonjay laughs at him and says he should be afraid whilst talking up Satnam and Jay and then Jay says he’ll give him a reason to be afraid. Well, look's like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event!

Jay Lethal w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt defeated Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall (9:40)

Jay Lethal enters first with his buddies, Satnam and Sonjay and he’s followed down to the ring by Konosuke Takeshita whilst Excalibur reminds us who he is. The match starts off with some technical wrestling and Takeshita wins out the first exchange with a mat return. They go at it again and no matter what Lethal tries, Takeshita has an answer for it until Jay lays in some chops and follows it with a Dropkick before strutting around the ring. Konosuke comes back with chops of his own and arm drags and finishes it with a dropkick of his own and then he mocks Lethal by strutting himself. Lethal comes back and both men exchange strikes and Takeshita wins out with a diving Shoulder Tackle. Jay rolls out so Takeshita dives on him on the outside and sends him back in but Satnam squares up to him and distracts him. Lethal recovers and then takes over by kicking Takeshita coming back in and then hits him with a Tope Suicida to send us to break. Jay distracts the ref and Sonjay beats up Konosuke on the outside before returning him to the ring. Lethal takes over once again with some nice offence including a Back Breaker, a Knee Breaker and a Dragon Screw. Lethal calls for the Lethal Injection so Takeshita counters with a Dropkick and then the match moves outside. Lethal focuses on the knee again then throws his opponent into the barricade but then Takeshita counters Lethal’s splash. They go back into the ring and Takeshita goes up top only for Jay to cut him off and go for a Superplex.

Konosuke fights back and takes Lethal down with a Lariat from the top rope as we come back to the action. It earns him a two count and he tries a Dragon Screw but Lethal counters with a Knee Bar. He tries to change to a Figure Four and Takeshita counters with a Brainbuster for two. Lethal and Takeshita exchange strikes till Lethal hits his Back Breaker/Face Buster combo and then tries for the Lethal Injection again. Takeshita counters with a huge Lariat and then hits his Jumping Knee finisher! He falls into the pinfall but Sonjay distracts the ref and Lethal eventually kicks out at 2 when he notices. Takeshita takes Lethal down with an elbow and then Lethal comes back by kicking his knee. He rolls Takeshita up for two and grabs the tights and when Takeshita escapes, he launches straight into the Lethal Injection and gets the win. This was a fun match.

Sonjay, Jay and Satnam enter the ring to ask Takeshita if he’s scared now as they kick him and then Best Friends make the save as Trent and Chuck are slowly followed by Orange Cassidy. They run past Singh to get to Sonjay and Jay but Satnam takes them both down. Orange eventually gets to the ring and lures Santam into him to stop the attack and then out comes Samoa Joe with the ROH TV Title and a Steel Pipe but all of a sudden, security appear to keep Joe out as we close the show.

This was a really good episode of Rampage. I don't think there was anything I didn't like or aren't sure on. And the hour once again flew by.