Stu Grayson Confirms His AEW Contract Has Expired

Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling.
We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if he had left AEW. In an update, Grayson revealed on Twitter this afternoon that his contract expired on Saturday, April 30, 2022:
"On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of."
