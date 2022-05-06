There's a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO ... HE IS NOT HUMAN. IMPACT see ya down the road. pic.twitter.com/u4R2Xdmwsd

JONAH is a form NXT North American champion, wrestling under the ring name of Bronson Reed before his release from the company in August 2021.

"There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN.

JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...] May 06 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have four matches booked tonight including a joshi matc[...]

TNT Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...] May 06 - AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The lineup so far: - Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazar[...]

Stu Grayson Confirms His AEW Contract Has Expired

Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...] May 06 - Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website which had people wondering if [...]

JONAH Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling

JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...] May 06 - JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the news that Willie Mack is also leaving the company.[...]

Riho Qualifies For The Owen Hart Memorial Tournament On AEW Rampage

This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...] May 06 - This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Riho picked up th[...]

Charlotte Flair Open To Unifying RAW & SmackDown Women’s Titles

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...] May 06 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles: On unifying the RAW[...]

Danhausen Set For AEW Debut Match On Next Week's Dynamite

Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11. During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a promo backstage, where he challenged Danhausen to a m[...] May 06 - Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11. During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a promo backstage, where he challenged Danhausen to a m[...]

Tables Match Now Happening On Tonight's SmackDown, New Segment Set

WWE has updated their preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX and officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment featuring Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro facing off with Th[...] May 06 - WWE has updated their preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX and officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment featuring Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro facing off with Th[...]

Top Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Long Island, NY

PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Island, NY. They also report L.A. Knight is backstage [...] May 06 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Island, NY. They also report L.A. Knight is backstage [...]

Willie Mack Is Leaving IMPACT Wrestling

Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company. His last appearance for the com[...] May 06 - Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer from the company. His last appearance for the com[...]

Matt Hardy Believes AEW Needs To Find A “Larger Than Life” Character

Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when discussing the upcoming AEWxNJPW: F[...] May 06 - Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when discussing the upcoming AEWxNJPW: F[...]

IMPACT Official Hopes AEW Will Sign W. Morrissey

IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. "I’ve been kind[...] May 06 - IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. "I’ve been kind[...]

WWE Will Be Celebrating "Batista Week" Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Since Debut

WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place on May 9, 2002. WWE also recently celebrated Ran[...] May 06 - WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place on May 9, 2002. WWE also recently celebrated Ran[...]

WWE Announces Summer 2022 Live Event Scheduled

WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE Tickets On Sale[...] May 06 - WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE Tickets On Sale[...]

Jesse "The Body" Ventura To Make Rare Appearance At 80s Wrestling Con This Weekend

Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following press release was issued today: JESSE “THE BO[...] May 06 - Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following press release was issued today: JESSE “THE BO[...]

Candice LeRae Is A Free Agent After Her WWE Contract Expires

Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown up until now if WWE would add time to her contract [...] May 06 - Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown up until now if WWE would add time to her contract [...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage, Special Start Time, Hook In Action, Jay Lethal, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is as follows: - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal [...] May 06 - AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is as follows: - Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Tables Match Nixed?, Women's Match Advertised

WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day in [...] May 06 - WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day in [...]

Final Lineup For Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege PPV

Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Bel[...] May 06 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Bel[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Highlights, Monster’s Ball Match, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin, More

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 Days until The Briscoes VS VBD for the @IMPACTWRES[...] May 06 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 Days until The Briscoes VS VBD for the @IMPACTWRES[...]

Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck, Not Healing As Expected

Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, Big E broke his neck on SmackDown when Ridge Hollan[...] May 06 - Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, Big E broke his neck on SmackDown when Ridge Hollan[...]

AEW Trios Title Are Ready To Debut Anytime Now

AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynamite and Rampage. In an update, Dave Meltzer[...] May 06 - AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynamite and Rampage. In an update, Dave Meltzer[...]

‘Action’ Mike Jackson Is Coming To GCW

Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on[...] May 05 - Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on[...]

The Hardy Boyz To Headline AAA TripleMania XXX, Updated Match Card

During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. AEW stars The Hardy Boyz are se[...] May 05 - During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. AEW stars The Hardy Boyz are se[...]