Danhausen Set For AEW Debut Match On Next Week's Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022
Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11.
During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a promo backstage, where he challenged Danhausen to a match on next week's Dynamite. Danhausen then came out after HOOK’s match on tonight’s Rampage asking him to be in his corner for the match, HOOK rejected.
The match joins an FTW Championship match between Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy, an MJF and Wardlow contract signing, and the first matches of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
https://wrestlr.me/76012/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 06 AEW Rampage Results – May 6, 2022 It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have [...]
May 06 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour of wrestling on television, AEW Rampage! We have [...]
May 06
May 06 - AEW has announced some matches for next week’s episode of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match. The l[...]
May 06
May 06 - Stu Grayson has confirmed that he has departed All Elite Wrestling. We reported earlier this week that Grayson’s profile was removed from the o[...]
May 06 JONAH Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the [...]
May 06 - JONAH has departed IMPACT Wrestling, announcing that his deal with the promotion is up and he hasn’t renewed with the company. This follows the [...]
May 06
May 06 - This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who went up against Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE and commented on the possibility of unifying the RAW and Sm[...]
May 06
May 06 - Danhausen will debut on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on May 11. During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese delivered a pro[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE has updated their preview for tonight's SmackDown on FOX and officially announced that there will be an in-ring segment featuring Drew McIntyre an[...]
May 06
May 06 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Islan[...]
May 06 Willie Mack Is Leaving IMPACT Wrestling Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer [...]
May 06 - Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer [...]
May 06
May 06 - Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of M[...]
May 06
May 06 - IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this p[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place[...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCE[...]
May 06
May 06 - Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following pr[...]
May 06
May 06 - Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown u[...]
May 06
May 06 - AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is [...]
May 06
May 06 - WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.
[...]
May 06
May 06 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pa[...]
May 06
May 06 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 [...]
May 06
May 06 - Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, B[...]
May 06
May 06 - AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynam[...]
May 05
May 05 - Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take[...]
May 05
May 05 - During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 i[...]
May 05
May 05 - The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. [...]