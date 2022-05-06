WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Top Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Long Island, NY

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022

Top Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Long Island, NY

PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Island, NY.

They also report L.A. Knight is backstage at the tapings and is expected to work a dark segment. 

WWE NXT UK star Jinny is in New York City today but not expected to work a match.

Source: pwinsider.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #smackdown
https://wrestlr.me/76010/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 06
Top Names Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Long Island, NY
PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Islan[...]
May 06 - PWInsider is reporting, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Long Islan[...]
May 06
Willie Mack Is Leaving IMPACT Wrestling
Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer [...]
May 06 - Willie Mack announced he has departed IMPACT Wrestling following the expiry of his contract. He revealed on Twitter that he declined the latest offer [...]
May 06
Matt Hardy Believes AEW Needs To Find A “Larger Than Life” Character
Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of M[...]
May 06 - Matt Hardy believes All Elite Wrestling needs a "larger than life" character. He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of M[...]
May 06
IMPACT Official Hopes AEW Will Sign W. Morrissey
IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this p[...]
May 06 - IMPACT's Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he commented on W. Morrissey (Big Cass) making an AEW appearance on this p[...]
May 06
WWE Will Be Celebrating "Batista Week" Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Since Debut
WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place[...]
May 06 - WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place[...]
May 06
WWE Announces Summer 2022 Live Event Scheduled
WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCE[...]
May 06 - WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below: WWE® ANNOUNCE[...]
May 06
Jesse "The Body" Ventura To Make Rare Appearance At 80s Wrestling Con This Weekend
Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following pr[...]
May 06 - Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following pr[...]
May 06
Candice LeRae Is A Free Agent After Her WWE Contract Expires
Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown u[...]
May 06 - Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown u[...]
May 06
Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage, Special Start Time, Hook In Action, Jay Lethal, Owen Hart Qualifier
AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is [...]
May 06 - AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is [...]
May 06
Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Tables Match Nixed?, Women's Match Advertised
WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. [...]
May 06 - WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. [...]
May 06
Final Lineup For Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege PPV
Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pa[...]
May 06 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pa[...]
May 06
IMPACT Wrestling Highlights, Monster’s Ball Match, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin, More
On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 [...]
May 06 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 [...]
May 06
Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck, Not Healing As Expected
Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, B[...]
May 06 - Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, B[...]
May 06
AEW Trios Title Are Ready To Debut Anytime Now
AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynam[...]
May 06 - AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynam[...]
May 05
‘Action’ Mike Jackson Is Coming To GCW
Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take[...]
May 05 - Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take[...]
May 05
The Hardy Boyz To Headline AAA TripleMania XXX, Updated Match Card
During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 i[...]
May 05 - During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 i[...]
May 05
NWA Announces Television Title Match For Alwayz Ready PPV
The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. [...]
May 05 - The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. [...]
May 05
NXT UK News, May 5 Episode Results, Video Highlights, Next Week's Matches
WWE has posted highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much[...]
May 05 - WWE has posted highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much[...]
May 05
WWE To Release New Role-Playing Video Game Soon, Company Entering The Metaverse
Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gami[...]
May 05 - Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gami[...]
May 05
WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Was The Most Viewed Event In WWE History
WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's[...]
May 05 - WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's[...]
May 05
Darius Martin Out For "Six to Nine" Months Following Nasty Car Accident
Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed b[...]
May 05 - Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed b[...]
May 05
This Week's AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership In Almost a Year
This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 view[...]
May 05 - This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 view[...]
May 05
WWE Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results, Revenue Increases Almost 30%
WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results [...]
May 05 - WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results [...]
May 05
Top WWE RAW Superstars To Appear On Friday's SmackDown
WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday’s SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE[...]
May 05 - WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday’s SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE[...]
May 05
Chyna's Mother Believes Somebody "Cleaned Up" The Scene Before Her Body Was Discovered
Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April[...]
May 05 - Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π