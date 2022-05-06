Matt Hardy Believes AEW Needs To Find A “Larger Than Life” Character

“I think that’s something that’s very important that you have the Hulk Hogan’s who transcend time, characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, two of the best characters ever. I hope down the road AEW, we find someone who really carries that and they ooze that larger-than-life charisma.”

“I do think it will help grow the audience as far as Japanese fans, or worldwide, global fans are concerned… you do have to have characters that are larger than life to gain casual fans, people that don’t typically watch wrestling. There are some people that watch for a character and really don’t give a s*** about a five-star match.

He made his comments during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy when discussing the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event which takes place on place on June 26, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois:

