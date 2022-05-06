WWE Will Be Celebrating "Batista Week" Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Since Debut

WWE has announced that it will be celebrating Batista week, starting today ahead of the 20th anniversary since his debut on SmackDown which took place on May 9, 2002.

WWE also recently celebrated Randy Orton's 20th anniversary.

The WWE announcement:

Starting today, WWE is honoring one of the greatest careers in sports-entertainment history with Batista Week, a weeklong celebration of six-time World Champion Batista.

The campaign continues through this Monday, May 9, which marks the 20-year anniversary of Batista’s WWE debut on SmackDown.

First introduced to the WWE Universe as “Deacon Batista,” the right-hand man of Reverend D-Von, The Animal went on to become an undeniable force in WWE in the years that followed. He soon became the powerhouse of Evolution, the legendary Ruthless Aggression Era faction led by Triple H, before branching out as a singles competitor and going toe-to-toe with the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena and Edge.

In addition to his six World Titles, Batista went on to win multiple Tag Team Championships and twice triumphed in the Royal Rumble Match during his illustrious career. After leaving WWE in 2010, he also staged two unforgettable comebacks, first in 2014, during which he reformed Evolution alongside Triple H and Randy Orton, and then again in 2018, a run that concluded with a savage WrestleMania brawl with The Game.

Stay tuned to WWE social channels throughout the week for Batista-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, throwback videos and photos highlighting his greatest moments, and much more.

Don’t forget to join in on the celebration by sharing your favorite memories of The Animal by using the hashtag #BatistaWeek.