WWE Announces Summer 2022 Live Event Scheduled

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 13 and marks the largest number of WWE events to go on sale in a single day since WWE’s return to touring last year.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced more than 30 additional live events as part of the company’s summer touring schedule for 2022.

WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below:

Jesse "The Body" Ventura To Make Rare Appearance At 80s Wrestling Con This Weekend

Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following pr[...] May 06 - Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be making a rare wrestling appearance at The 80s Wrestling Con in New Jersey on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The following pr[...]

Candice LeRae Is A Free Agent After Her WWE Contract Expires

Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown u[...] May 06 - Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired meaning she is now officially a free agent. Fightful Select confirmed the news, noting that it was unknown u[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage, Special Start Time, Hook In Action, Jay Lethal, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is [...] May 06 - AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Tables Match Nixed?, Women's Match Advertised

WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. [...] May 06 - WWE has seemingly pulled a match from tonight's SmackDown which is scheduled to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. [...]

Final Lineup For Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege PPV

Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pa[...] May 06 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Saturday’s Under Siege has an updated lineup for the event that will air live from Promowest Pa[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Highlights, Monster’s Ball Match, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin, More

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 [...] May 06 - On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event. 2 [...]

Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck, Not Healing As Expected

Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, B[...] May 06 - Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect. Back in March, B[...]

AEW Trios Title Are Ready To Debut Anytime Now

AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynam[...] May 06 - AEW Trios Titles have long been rumored for the many factions in the promotion and many have wondered if they will ever see such a title belt on Dynam[...]

‘Action’ Mike Jackson Is Coming To GCW

Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take[...] May 05 - Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take[...]

The Hardy Boyz To Headline AAA TripleMania XXX, Updated Match Card

During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 i[...] May 05 - During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 i[...]

NWA Announces Television Title Match For Alwayz Ready PPV

The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. [...] May 05 - The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. [...]

NXT UK News, May 5 Episode Results, Video Highlights, Next Week's Matches

WWE has posted highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much[...] May 05 - WWE has posted highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much[...]

WWE To Release New Role-Playing Video Game Soon, Company Entering The Metaverse

Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gami[...] May 05 - Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gami[...]

WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Was The Most Viewed Event In WWE History

WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's[...] May 05 - WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's[...]

Darius Martin Out For "Six to Nine" Months Following Nasty Car Accident

Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed b[...] May 05 - Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed b[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership In Almost a Year

This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 view[...] May 05 - This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 view[...]

WWE Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results, Revenue Increases Almost 30%

WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results [...] May 05 - WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results [...]

Top WWE RAW Superstars To Appear On Friday's SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday’s SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE[...] May 05 - WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday’s SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE[...]

Chyna's Mother Believes Somebody "Cleaned Up" The Scene Before Her Body Was Discovered

Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April[...] May 05 - Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April[...]

Joe Koff Issues Statement Statment On End Of An Era For Ring Of Honor

Former ROH COO Joe Koff posted a statement on his LinkedIn recently mark the end of the Ring of Honor brand under the Sinclair Broadcast Group. AEW P[...] May 05 - Former ROH COO Joe Koff posted a statement on his LinkedIn recently mark the end of the Ring of Honor brand under the Sinclair Broadcast Group. AEW P[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer To Host New Game Show On USA Network

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network. Deadline reports that [...] May 05 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network. Deadline reports that [...]

New AEW Show On TBS Was Reportedly Greenlit Before WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger

We previously reported that AEW is developing a new behind-the-scenes show for TBS. The show was revealed when AEW fans were emailed details of t[...] May 05 - We previously reported that AEW is developing a new behind-the-scenes show for TBS. The show was revealed when AEW fans were emailed details of t[...]

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 20 Years Ago, WWF Became WWE Following Major Legal Battle

20 years ago today on May 5, 2002, legal issues would force the then World Wrestling Federation to undergo a sudden rebranding. A court in England ru[...] May 05 - 20 years ago today on May 5, 2002, legal issues would force the then World Wrestling Federation to undergo a sudden rebranding. A court in England ru[...]