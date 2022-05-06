WWE Announces Summer 2022 Live Event Scheduled
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022
WWE has today announced its Summer 2022 live touring schedule with 30 additional events. Check out the official announcement below:
WWE® ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE
Tickets On Sale Next Friday, May 13
STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced more than 30 additional live events as part of the company’s summer touring schedule for 2022.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 13 and marks the largest number of WWE events to go on sale in a single day since WWE’s return to touring last year.
The schedule includes:
Friday, June 24: SmackDown® – Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas
Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas
Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner® – Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas
Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner – Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas
Monday, June 27: Raw® – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas
Friday, July 1: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix
Sunday, July 3: Sunday Stunner – Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.
Monday, July 4: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego
Friday, July 8: SmackDown – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas
Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.
Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.
Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev.
Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas
Monday, July 11: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio
Friday, July 15: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Monday, July 18: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Friday, July 22: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston
Saturday, July 23: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
Sunday, July 24: Sunday Stunner – Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.
Monday, July 25: Raw – Madison Square Garden in New York City
Friday, July 29: SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Monday, August 1: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston
Friday, August 19: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC
Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Leon’s Centre in Kingston, ON
Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Budweiser Gardens in London, ON
Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC
Monday, August 22: Raw – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
