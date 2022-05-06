Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage, Special Start Time, Hook In Action, Jay Lethal, Owen Hart Qualifier
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022
AEW returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of Rampage which will air at the special start time of 5:30 pm ET, The lineup for the show is as follows:
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal
- Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
- Hook vs. J.D. Drake
- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier: Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
