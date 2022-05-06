IMPACT Wrestling Highlights, Monster’s Ball Match, Trey Miguel Attacks Ace Austin, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2022

On Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo on Violent By Design ahead of their match for this Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event.

- Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans found themslebes in The Rhelm. Steelz will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Havok at Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event.

- In the main event, PCO went up against JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match.

- Trey Miguel attacked Ace Austin prior to their X-Division Championship match at Saturday's IMPACT Under Siege event.