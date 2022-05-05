*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE* For the first time in his 40+ year career, "ACTION" MIKE JACKSON is coming to wrestle in NEW YORK CITY! Tix on Sale FRIDAY at 11AM! GCW presents "You Wouldn't Understand" Sat 6/18 - 8PM Melrose Ballroom - NYC Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV ! pic.twitter.com/ZClUPGkxMQ

For the first time in his 40+ year career, "ACTION" MIKE JACKSON is coming to wrestle in NEW YORK CITY!

Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 18, 2022

‘Action’ Mike Jackson Is Coming To GCW

Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn't Understand event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 18, 2022

The Hardy Boyz To Headline AAA TripleMania XXX, Updated Match Card

During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. AEW stars The Hardy Boyz are set to headline the show.

NWA Announces Television Title Match For Alwayz Ready PPV

The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month's Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. Tyrus will defend his title against Mims on June 11, 2022.

NXT UK News, May 5 Episode Results, Video Highlights, Next Week's Matches

WWE has posted highlights from this week's episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much more. WWE NXT UK Results for May 5, 2022

WWE To Release New Role-Playing Video Game Soon, Company Entering The Metaverse

Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gaming. Stephanie touted the company's strong performance in gaming.

WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Was The Most Viewed Event In WWE History

WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's First Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters.

Darius Martin Out For "Six to Nine" Months Following Nasty Car Accident

Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed by Malakai Black on the Universal Wrestling Podcast that Martin was involved in a car accident.

This Week's AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership In Almost a Year

This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 viewers the show previously drew last week.

WWE Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results, Revenue Increases Almost 30%

WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results First Quarter 2022 Highlights Revenue was $333.4 million

Top WWE RAW Superstars To Appear On Friday's SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday's SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will be at the show.

Chyna's Mother Believes Somebody "Cleaned Up" The Scene Before Her Body Was Discovered

Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April of 2016 and she wants answers.

Joe Koff Issues Statement Statment On End Of An Era For Ring Of Honor

Former ROH COO Joe Koff posted a statement on his LinkedIn recently mark the end of the Ring of Honor brand under the Sinclair Broadcast Group. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that his purchase of ROH.

WWE Hall Of Famer To Host New Game Show On USA Network

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network. Deadline reports that it will be executive produced by Blake Shelton.

New AEW Show On TBS Was Reportedly Greenlit Before WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger

We previously reported that AEW is developing a new behind-the-scenes show for TBS. The show was revealed when AEW fans were emailed details of the format and possible show names.

⏪ ON THIS DAY: 20 Years Ago, WWF Became WWE Following Major Legal Battle

20 years ago today on May 5, 2002, legal issues would force the then World Wrestling Federation to undergo a sudden rebranding. A court in England ruled WWF breached an agreement with the World Wildlife Fund.

Booker T Says He Has No Respect For Ryback Following Recent Controversial Comments

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is never far from controversy and it seems he has weekly beef with his former employer WWE and in particular WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who he has made a series of disparaging comments about.

Brian Kendrick On Why He's Sorry For Antisemitic Comment, What He Lost and How He's Changed

Earlier in 2022, Brian Kendrick was pulled from a scheduled AEW match against Jon Moxley after antisemitic comments he made online over a decade ago resurfaced online and were made aware to AEW management.

NJPW Announces Scheduling Changes For Upcoming Strong Episodes

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced scheduling changes to NJPW Strong this week. The promotion has nixed plans for a two hours episode this week and instead it will be broadcast across the next two weeks.

Jon Moxley To Challenge For IWGP U.S. Championship In A Fatal-Four-Way At Capital Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Capital Collision on May 14, 2022 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Is "Getting It Right" With Wardlow

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has positive things to say about the way in which All Elite Wrestling has been presenting Wardlow on television of late. During last night's Dynamite broadcast, Ray praised AEW's handling of Wardlow.

Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, Monster’s Ball, Tables Match, Jay White

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight and also streaming on the company's Twitch channel for free. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Monster's Ball Match - Tables Match - Jay White appearance

Preview For Today's WWE NXT UK, World of Darkness Match, A Debut, Lash Legend Interviewed

WWE NXT UK returns to Peacock and WWE Network today with an all-new episode. Check out the matches and segments that have been announced for the show: - "World of Darkness Match" - A Debut - Lash Legend Interviewed

Tony Khan Implemented AEW Production Change Following A Fan Suggestion

It seemed like arena lighting was the order of the day for AEW on Wednesday, following a power failure during the Dark: Elevation tapings, Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank a fan for suggesting the change to arena lighting.

SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage - May 6, 2022, Hook, Jay Lethal, More In-Action

This Friday's AEW Rampage episode was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday night from Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Matches include: Hook in action, Jay Lethal in action.