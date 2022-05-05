‘Action’ Mike Jackson Is Coming To GCW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Game changer Wrestling has announced that 'Action' Mike Jackson will be appearing at its upcoming You Wouldn’t Understand event, which will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 18, 2022
Former AEW star Marko Stunt is also appearing.
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
For the first time in his 40+ year career, "ACTION" MIKE JACKSON is coming to wrestle in NEW YORK CITY!
May 05 - During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. AEW stars The Hardy Boyz are se[...]
May 05 - The NWA has announced a World Television Championship match for next month’s Alwayz Ready show. The match is the first announced for the show. Tyrus will defend his title against Mims on June 1[...]
May 05 - WWE has posted highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK on YouTube. The video clips feature the World of Darkness main event match and much more, watch below. WWE NXT UK Results for May 5,[...]
May 05 - Stephanie McMahon joined the first Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT today and talked about WWE being committed to gaming. Stephanie touted the company's strong perform[...]
May 05 - WWE President Nick Khan revealed WrestleMania 38 this past April was the most viewed WWE premium live event of all time for the company during today's First Quarter 2022 Earnings call from WWE headqua[...]
May 05 - Darius Martin of AEW's Top Flight team is out of action again. Despite previous reports of an in-ring injury from other news sites, it was revealed by Malakai Black on the Universal Wrestling Podcast[...]
May 05 - This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 viewers the show previously drew last week, according [...]
May 05 - WWE issued the following statement revealing their record first quarter 2022 financial results: WWE® Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results First Quarter 2022 Highlights Revenue was $333.4[...]
May 05 - WWE RAW Superstars are set to be at Friday’s SmackDown with some likely to appear on the live broadcast on FOX. PWInsider is reporting that WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will be at the show[...]
May 05 - Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April of 2016 and she wants answers. In a post on Face[...]
May 05 - Former ROH COO Joe Koff posted a statement on his LinkedIn recently mark the end of the Ring of Honor brand under the Sinclair Broadcast Group. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that his purchase of [...]
May 05 - WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network. Deadline reports that it will be executive produced by Blake Shelto[...]
May 05 - We previously reported that AEW is developing a new behind-the-scenes show for TBS. The show was revealed when AEW fans were emailed details of the format and possible show names. During the mos[...]
May 05 - 20 years ago today on May 5, 2002, legal issues would force the then World Wrestling Federation to undergo a sudden rebranding. A court in England ruled WWF breached an agreement with the World Wildl[...]
May 05 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is never far from controversy and it seems he has weekly beef with his former employer WWE and in particular WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who he has made a series of disparag[...]
May 05 - Earlier in 2022, Brian Kendrick was pulled from a scheduled AEW match against Jon Moxley after antisemitic comments he made online over a decade ago resurfaced online and were made aware to AEW manage[...]
May 05 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced scheduling changes to NJPW Strong this week. The promotion has nixed plans for a two hours episode this week and instead it will be broadcast across the next two [...]
May 05 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Capital Collision on May 14, 2022 at the Entertainment & Sp[...]
May 05 - WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has positive things to say about the way in which All Elite Wrestling has been presenting Wardlow on television of late. During last night's Dynamite broadcast, Ray [...]
May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling returns with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight and also streaming on the company's Twitch channel for free. Check out the matches that have been announced for the show: - Monster[...]
May 05 - It seemed like arena lighting was the order of the day for AEW on Wednesday, following a power failure during the Dark: Elevation tapings, Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank a fan for suggesting the c[...]
May 05 - This Friday's AEW Rampage episode was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday night from Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, here are the spoilers: - [...]
May 05 - Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was broadcast live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland this week and also featured tapings for Friday’s Rampage and Dar[...]