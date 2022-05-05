The Hardy Boyz To Headline AAA TripleMania XXX, Updated Match Card

During a press conference today in Mexico, Lucha Libre AAA announced their lineup for their TripleMania event which will take place on June 18, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. AEW stars The Hardy Boyz are set to headline the event in a match against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Below is the updated lineup for the event:

- La Hiedra vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Flammer vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Sexy Star II vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani vs. TBA in an eight-woman elimination cage match (final two competitors to have mask vs. mask match later in the show)

- Copa TripleMania (13 participants TBA)

- Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido vs. Fenix vs HIjo del Vikingo for the AAA World Cruiserweight and Latin American titles

- Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. in a Ruleta de la Muerte semi final match

- Mask vs. Mask match between the final two competitors in the eight-woman cage match

- Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown in a Ruleta de la Muerte semi final match

- The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico