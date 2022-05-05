This Week's AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership In Almost a Year

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS: 833,000 viewers P18-49: 0.32 (421,000) Lowest total viewership in normal time slot since May 19, 2021. P18-49 down only slightly from last week but still lowest since February 16. 📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/zYPG4AY0DM

Dynamite was again up against NBA playoffs which won the night for viewership on Wednesday.

In the 18-49 key demographic, Dynamite drew an average 0.32 this week, which was a notch down from last week's 0.33. The show ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

This week's March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership with the live pulling in 833,000 viewers, down from the 921,000 viewers the show previously drew last week, according to a report from Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston .

