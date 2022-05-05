WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chyna's Mother Believes Somebody "Cleaned Up" The Scene Before Her Body Was Discovered
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2022
Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April of 2016 and she wants answers.
In a post on Facebook page, Jan has expressed wanting to speak Dee J Ben (Dee Joy Bendoy) who claimed to her that she spent the last Sunday with Joanie drinking in her condo, however, Dee has gone silent and is ignoring Jan's pleas to get more details about the final hours of her daughter's life.
Jan's suspicions are further raised as the LA coroner investigator, Christy McCracken, and the Redondo police detective personally told her there was no evidence of alcohol in Joanie's condo when her body was found, leading her to believe somebody "cleaned up" the scene before her death was discovered.
Check out Jan LaQue's full Facebook post below expressing her concerns:
So many of you have contacted me recently and told me that you hoped that some day I would find the answers to what really happened to Joanie right before her death and how she really died. This woman in these pictures, now going as Dee J Ben on Facebook, (she has been called Dee Joy Bendoy) called me after Joanie died telling me that she spent that last Sunday with Joanie. That was the last day that anyone saw her. She told me that she and her boyfriend and Joanie spent that afternoon drinking in Joanie's condo. Since then I've tried to contact her several times to learn more, but she keeps ignoring my requests to speak with her. Is she hiding something? It would seem so. I spoke to the LA coroner investigator, Christy McCracken, and the Redondo police detective investigator personally, right after Joanie's death. Both of them told me that there was no evidence of alcohol in Joanie's condo. Then the LA medical examiner told me that contributing to her death were two types of alcohol and her blood level was WAY over the top. So how does that make sense? She was obviously under the influence of massive amounts of alcohol, yet nothing was found in the apartment. What happened? Did this Dee remove all the evidence? And if so, why? She had to have known that Joanie was in terrible shape. Why did she go away and leave her in that condition? And if she didn't remove any bottles or evidence, then who did? Someone had to have "cleaned up" things.
As more and more time goes by, I'm more and more convinced that this Dee Bendoy knows the truth about what happened. But getting her to come clean with what she knows about that last day is another story. If you know this woman and/or what happened, please please let me know so I can put this mystery to bed. Not knowing what happened is honestly heartbreaking. I promise that I will keep anything you share in confidence.