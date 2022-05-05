Chyna's Mother Believes Somebody "Cleaned Up" The Scene Before Her Body Was Discovered

Jan LaQue, the mother of WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna (Joanie Laurer) believes there are unanswered questions concerning her daughter's death in April of 2016 and she wants answers.

In a post on Facebook page, Jan has expressed wanting to speak Dee J Ben (Dee Joy Bendoy) who claimed to her that she spent the last Sunday with Joanie drinking in her condo, however, Dee has gone silent and is ignoring Jan's pleas to get more details about the final hours of her daughter's life.

Jan's suspicions are further raised as the LA coroner investigator, Christy McCracken, and the Redondo police detective personally told her there was no evidence of alcohol in Joanie's condo when her body was found, leading her to believe somebody "cleaned up" the scene before her death was discovered.

Check out Jan LaQue's full Facebook post below expressing her concerns: