WWE Hall Of Famer To Host New Game Show On USA Network

WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly set to host a new celebrity game show called Barmageddon for the USA Network.

Deadline reports that it will be executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly and will be hosted from Shelton’s ‘Ole Red’ bar in Nashville.

The official synopsis:

In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.