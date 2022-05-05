Jon Moxley To Challenge For IWGP U.S. Championship In A Fatal-Four-Way At Capital Collision
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2022
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Capital Collision on May 14, 2022 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
Tanahashi will defend in a fatal four-way against Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
This comes after Will Ospreay challenged all the participants to this match at Capital Collision.
Below is the updated match card for Capital Collision:
- Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match)
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo
- Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki
