WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Is "Getting It Right" With Wardlow

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has positive things to say about the way in which All Elite Wrestling has been presenting Wardlow on television of late.

During last night's Dynamite broadcast, Ray tweeted the company is "getting it right" in reference to Wardlow who defeated W. Morrissey (Big Cass) on the episode. Wardlow has in recent weeks defeated Morrissey, Lance Archer, and The Butcher.

One of his next big matches will likely see him go up against MJF which is all but confirmed for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but before then MJF will present his conditions for Wardlow's next television match on Dynamite next week in hometown of Long Island, NY.

They are getting it right w/ Wardlow.#AEWDynamite — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 5, 2022