Tony Khan Implemented AEW Production Change Following A Fan Suggestion

It seemed Khan read this tweet and liked the suggestion and thus implemented the change on last night's Dynamite broadcast.

A few weeks ago an AEW fan tweeted their desire to see AEW use their old lighting setup, which utilized a white light on the crowd and not a colored one. The result of using white light is the crowd is more clearly visible on the camera.

It seemed like arena lighting was the order of the day for AEW on Wednesday, following a power failure during the Dark: Elevation tapings , Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank a fan for suggesting the company make a change to the arena lighting that lights up the crowd.

