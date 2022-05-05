SPOILERS For Friday's AEW Rampage - May 6, 2022, Hook, Jay Lethal, More In-Action

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

This Friday's AEW Rampage episode was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday night from Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, here are the spoilers:

- Toni Storm & Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter

- A graphic was shown on the video wall for Storm vs. Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, but the date was not made clear.

- Hook defeated JD Drake. Post-match, Danhausen offered to align with Hook, but Hook appeared to decline.

- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier: Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki

- Shawn Spears cut a promo and called Wardlow the real giant of pro wrestling, but said he’s the giant killer.

- American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page did an in-ring promo. Lambert said the people here have ruined the city and that’s why he tells people he’s from Miami. Page cut a babyface promo on Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti where he said that he is restoring prestige to the TNT title. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and Sky agreed to give him his TNT Title match next week.

- Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt) defeated Konosuke Takeshita with the Lethal Injection. Post-match, Dutt and Lethal stomped Takeshita. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came in for the save. Singh beat up Best Friends. Samoa Joe ran in with a steel pipe, but was cut off by security and referees on the ramp.