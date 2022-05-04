- Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament - Hook vs. JD Drake - Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm - Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW has announced the card for Friday’s live episode of Rampage from Baltimore. The 1-hour broadcast on TNT will feature the following matches:

AEW Dynamite Results – May 4, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another hot episode of AEW Dynamite, tonight live from Baltimore, Maryland! We&rsq[...] May 04 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another hot episode of AEW Dynamite, tonight live from Baltimore, Maryland! We&rsq[...]

AEW Announces More Matches For This Friday’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for Friday’s live episode of Rampage from Baltimore. The 1-hour broadcast on TNT will feature the following matches: [...] May 04 - AEW has announced the card for Friday’s live episode of Rampage from Baltimore. The 1-hour broadcast on TNT will feature the following matches: [...]

Mercedes Martinez Crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Martinez has become the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. During the main event of the broadcast[...] May 04 - Mercedes Martinez has become the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. During the main event of the broadcast[...]

AEW Reveals Official Bracket For The Men's Owen Hart Tournament

AEW has announced the official bracket for the men’s first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which kicks off next week, and will conclude at t[...] May 04 - AEW has announced the official bracket for the men’s first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, which kicks off next week, and will conclude at t[...]

NXT Spring Breakin' Delivers Highest Viewership Since January

NXT Spring Breakin’ 2022 delivered the highest viewership for the brand since January, according to Wrestlenomics. The special episode pulled i[...] May 04 - NXT Spring Breakin’ 2022 delivered the highest viewership for the brand since January, according to Wrestlenomics. The special episode pulled i[...]

Stephanie McMahon Wins Big Award For Her Impact On Media Landscape

Stephanie McMahon has been named on Variety’s 2022 New York Women’s Impact Report list. She was awarded the honor for her impact on the me[...] May 04 - Stephanie McMahon has been named on Variety’s 2022 New York Women’s Impact Report list. She was awarded the honor for her impact on the me[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Makes AEW Debut On Tonight’s Dynamite

W. Morrissey is ALL ELITE, well at least for tonight. Last week, MJF announced he would be introducing a "mystery opponent" to go one-on-one with War[...] May 04 - W. Morrissey is ALL ELITE, well at least for tonight. Last week, MJF announced he would be introducing a "mystery opponent" to go one-on-one with War[...]

Glenn "Kane" Jacobs Issues Statement On Republican Primary Win for Mayoral Re-Election

We reported last night, WWE Hall of Famer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs won the Republican primary in his re-election bid as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.&nb[...] May 04 - We reported last night, WWE Hall of Famer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs won the Republican primary in his re-election bid as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.&nb[...]

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has been served with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company has denied equal access to the AEW Shop website. The lawsuit[...] May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has been served with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company has denied equal access to the AEW Shop website. The lawsuit[...]

Dustin Rhodes Talks The Creation Of Goldust

During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was [...] May 04 - During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was [...]

WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announce Multi-Year Deal To Support The Be A Star Bullying Prevention Program

WWE has released the following announcement regarding a new multi-year deal with the BGCA to support the Be A Star bullying prevention program. Yes[...] May 04 - WWE has released the following announcement regarding a new multi-year deal with the BGCA to support the Be A Star bullying prevention program. Yes[...]

Latest Gameplay Footage For AEW: Fight Forever Revealed

AEW has revealed some AEW: Fight Forever gameplay footage today and it confirms that Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will be part of the game. Th[...] May 04 - AEW has revealed some AEW: Fight Forever gameplay footage today and it confirms that Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will be part of the game. Th[...]

Ric Flair Reveals Which Manager He "Hated" Working With

During this week's To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the Steamboat vs. Savage match at WrestleMania III, his matches against Savage, and a[...] May 04 - During this week's To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the Steamboat vs. Savage match at WrestleMania III, his matches against Savage, and a[...]

FTW Champion Ricky Starks On Discusses Being Compared To The Rock

Current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the PWI podcast , during which he talked about his relationship with Taz, and how he feels abou[...] May 04 - Current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the PWI podcast , during which he talked about his relationship with Taz, and how he feels abou[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly Frustrated With AEW Game Developer Yuke’s

On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really[...] May 04 - On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really[...]

WWE Considering Another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver Event This Year

WWE is reportedly considering hosting another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver event this year, and it will likely take place during the weekend of one of [...] May 04 - WWE is reportedly considering hosting another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver event this year, and it will likely take place during the weekend of one of [...]

WWE Releases Video Of Bron Breakker Getting Attacked and Placed On Barbed-Wire Stretcher

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was taken away on a barbed wire stretcher off-air on the special Spring Bre[...] May 04 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was taken away on a barbed wire stretcher off-air on the special Spring Bre[...]

Most-Searched WWE and AEW Wrestlers For April 2022 Revealed

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston used Google Trends as h[...] May 04 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston used Google Trends as h[...]

Tony Schiavone Doesn't Want Anything To Do With Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he has no desire to work with the producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring during the lates[...] May 04 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he has no desire to work with the producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring during the lates[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals When He Plans To Launch His Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently announced he is starting his own wrestling promotion and during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode he provid[...] May 04 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently announced he is starting his own wrestling promotion and during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode he provid[...]

AEW Star Fuego Del Sol Posts Gruesome Photo Of Hole In His Neck

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has the perfect photo for you if you enjoy gruesome imagery. On social media, he posted a photo of a hole in his neck which wa[...] May 04 - AEW star Fuego Del Sol has the perfect photo for you if you enjoy gruesome imagery. On social media, he posted a photo of a hole in his neck which wa[...]

The Original Idea Behind Randy Orton’s 'Legend Killer' Gimmick

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed Randy Orton’s feud with Mick Foley in 2004, the original i[...] May 04 - During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed Randy Orton’s feud with Mick Foley in 2004, the original i[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - MJF’s Mystery Opponent, Title Unification, Owen Hart Qualifiers

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the build toward Double Or N[...] May 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the build toward Double Or N[...]

Varsity Blonds Set To Call Out House of Black On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT. The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoi[...] May 04 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT. The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoi[...]