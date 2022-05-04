AEW Announces More Matches For This Friday’s AEW Rampage
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2022
AEW has announced the card for Friday’s live episode of Rampage from Baltimore. The 1-hour broadcast on TNT will feature the following matches:
- Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament
- Hook vs. JD Drake - Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm - Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita
