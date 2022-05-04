Stephanie McMahon Wins Big Award For Her Impact On Media Landscape

The article quotes McMahon of saying regarding her biggest challenge ahead, “Navigating the digital transition from web 2.0 to web3, blockchain, the continued advancement of AI and what that looks like across business and our society in general”

“As CBO, McMahon leads the company’s global brand strength and growth, overseeing marketing, creative services and global sales and partnerships. While she sometimes still plays a character in front of the camera, her focus is behind the scenes — and shining the light on the female performers as the driving force behind WWE’s Women’s Evolution. This year, she over saw WrestleMania 38, which took place live across two nights and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with more than 150,000 fans.”

Stephanie McMahon has been named on Variety’s 2022 New York Women’s Impact Report list. She was awarded the honor for her impact on the media landscape over the past 12 months. Check out the official announcement below:

