IMPACT Wrestling Star Makes AEW Debut On Tonight’s Dynamite

W. Morrissey is ALL ELITE, well at least for tonight.
Last week, MJF announced he would be introducing a "mystery opponent" to go one-on-one with Wardlow on this week's Dynamite on TBS, and that he did introducing IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey.
MJF teased Wardlow and told him his opponent "is smarter than you, stronger than you, and who is taller than you, and you can’t teach that", which is of course in reference to Morrissey's days working in WWE as Big Cass.
AEW made a point of pointing out that Morrissey is the largest opponent Wardlow has ever faced in All Elite Wrestling and also made reference to the fact that he is an IMPACT star.