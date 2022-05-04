Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has been served with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company has denied equal access to the AEW Shop website.

The lawsuit is very similar to one WWE settled out of court a few years ago and claims that AEW has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act with the ShopAEW.com website.

The lawsuit was brought about by a visually-impaired person named Abreu, who is legally registered blind and alledges the website "is not equally accessible to blind and visually-impaired consumers" which deems a violation of the Disabilities Act.

Abreu wants a class action lawsuit with a jury trial "for declaratory relief, injunctive relief and compensatory damages—including statutory and punitive damages—against defendant named herein, and alleges based upon the personal knowledge of plaintiff, the investigation of counsel, and upon information and belief."

