Kenny Omega Reportedly Frustrated With AEW Game Developer Yuke’s

On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really hands-on with the game and working with the developers.

However, despite this Kenny Omega and developer Yuke’s haven’t been on the same page according to Sports Gamers Online. Their report reveals that Yuke’s has been reportedly taking advantage of Omega due to his inexperience in the video game business.

There a number of arguments on both sides over the game’s overall direction as well as constraints on development

"Omega has found himself frustrated and hating working with Yuke’s." The game is “way over budget" which has led to the removal of some features.

The report notes that there are some who feel AEW working with Yuke's may well be a "one and done" deal. Yuke’s was previously the longtime developer of WWE video games until 2019 when they parted ways.

