Most-Searched WWE and AEW Wrestlers For April 2022 Revealed

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Thurston used Google Trends as his data source and probably not surprisingly Roman Reigns ranked #1 on the list, below are the top 5 who are all WWE Superstars:
1. Roman Reigns 2. Brock Lesnar 3. Steve Austin 4. Cody Rhodes 5. Triple H
As you can see from that list, there are only two full-time active wrestlers, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes listed.
Reigns is the biggest name in WWE right while Cody Rhodes has only just returned after leaving AEW. Brock Lesnar is part-time although was pretty active in April and the weeks leading up due to it being WrestleMania season and Steve Austin returned during WrestleMania to wrestle. Triple H is now retired from the ring but did make a couple of appearances on WWE television in April.
As for AEW searches, Paul Wight (Big Show) was the most searched for followed by Paige VanZant and CM Punk.
Outside of the big two companies, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali ranked the highest, no doubt in part to his big following in India.
Dustin Rhodes Talks The Creation Of Goldust During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was going in. “A lot of people think that cou[...]
May 04 - During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was going in. “A lot of people think that cou[...]
May 04 - WWE has released the following announcement regarding a new multi-year deal with the BGCA to support the Be A Star bullying prevention program. Yesterday afternoon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Americ[...]
May 04 - AEW has revealed some AEW: Fight Forever gameplay footage today and it confirms that Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will be part of the game. The footage confirms also that referees are now incl[...]
May 04 - During this week's To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the Steamboat vs. Savage match at WrestleMania III, his matches against Savage, and also Hiro Matsuda which he apparently hated. Check [...]
May 04 - Current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the PWI podcast , during which he talked about his relationship with Taz, and how he feels about fans comparing him to The Rock. Check out the hi[...]
May 04 - On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really hands-on with the game and working with the devel[...]
May 04 - WWE is reportedly considering hosting another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver event this year, and it will likely take place during the weekend of one of their big stadium shows. The company is reportedl[...]
May 04 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was taken away on a barbed wire stretcher off-air on the special Spring Breakin’ episode. During the main event of the[...]
May 04 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston used Google Trends as his data source and probably not surprisingly Roman[...]
May 04 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he has no desire to work with the producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring during the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast.
[...]
May 04 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently announced he is starting his own wrestling promotion and during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode he provided an update as to when he plans to launch. &ld[...]
May 04 - AEW star Fuego Del Sol has the perfect photo for you if you enjoy gruesome imagery. On social media, he posted a photo of a hole in his neck which was the result of a recent medical procedure where h[...]
May 04 - During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed Randy Orton’s feud with Mick Foley in 2004, the original idea behind Orton's "Legend Killer" gimmick, and mo[...]
May 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the build toward Double Or Nothing continues. Check out the full match card fo[...]
May 04 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT. The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoing feud. The segment was announced on Tuesday's AE[...]
May 04
CM Punk Appeared On This Week’s Mayans M.C. CM Punk made a surprise cameo on Tuesday's episode of Mayans M.C. on FX. For those not familiar with the show it is takes place in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy and de[...]
May 04 - CM Punk made a surprise cameo on Tuesday's episode of Mayans M.C. on FX. For those not familiar with the show it is takes place in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy and de[...]
May 03
📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Reveals New Hair Style AEW star Hikaru Shida has revealed a new look on social media. The AEW star took to Twitter to show off her new hair which is now shorter than her previous hairstyle. Shida is the longest-reigning AE[...]
May 03 - AEW star Hikaru Shida has revealed a new look on social media. The AEW star took to Twitter to show off her new hair which is now shorter than her previous hairstyle. Shida is the longest-reigning AE[...]
May 03 - WWE has announced a number of women’s matches for next week's episode of NXT 2.0 on May 10. Firstly the brand is advertising the "rebirth" of Alba Fyre (Kay Lee Ray), as well as tag team action[...]
May 03 - New details concerning the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game have emerged with a report from Fightful Select revealing some exclusive details such as playable characters and news on the developme[...]
May 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, known in the political world by his real name Glenn Jacobs has tonight won the Republican primary in his bid to be re-elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, according to K[...]
May 03 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for this Saturday night’s Under Siege event which will be airing exclusively on IMPACT! Plus. Alex Shelley will go up against Mike Bailey on the s[...]
May 03
SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up Before tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 TV tapings, the following three matches were taped for this Friday's NXT Level Up episode. Check out the spoilers below: - Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and E[...]
May 03 - Before tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 TV tapings, the following three matches were taped for this Friday's NXT Level Up episode. Check out the spoilers below: - Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and E[...]
May 03 - NXT Spring Breakin' Live Results (May 3, 2022) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Dead[...]
May 03
AEW Dark Results - May 3, 2022 John Silver w/ Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & -1 defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (6:40) ~ Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart defeate[...]
May 03 - John Silver w/ Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & -1 defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (6:40) ~ Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart defeate[...]
May 03 - Liv Morgan has offered to buy one of her fans tickets to an upcoming event after their sign was confiscated at Monday's WWE RAW in Greensboro, NC by event security. The fan revealed on social media t[...]