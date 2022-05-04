Most-Searched WWE and AEW Wrestlers For April 2022 Revealed

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022.

Thurston used Google Trends as his data source and probably not surprisingly Roman Reigns ranked #1 on the list, below are the top 5 who are all WWE Superstars:

1. Roman Reigns

2. Brock Lesnar

3. Steve Austin

4. Cody Rhodes

5. Triple H

As you can see from that list, there are only two full-time active wrestlers, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes listed.

Reigns is the biggest name in WWE right while Cody Rhodes has only just returned after leaving AEW. Brock Lesnar is part-time although was pretty active in April and the weeks leading up due to it being WrestleMania season and Steve Austin returned during WrestleMania to wrestle. Triple H is now retired from the ring but did make a couple of appearances on WWE television in April.

As for AEW searches, Paul Wight (Big Show) was the most searched for followed by Paige VanZant and CM Punk.

Outside of the big two companies, WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali ranked the highest, no doubt in part to his big following in India.