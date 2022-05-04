Varsity Blonds Set To Call Out House of Black On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The #VarsityBlonds have not forgotten about what the #HouseOfBlack did to @TheJuliaHart all those months ago, and make an impassioned plea tonight on #AEWDark , to settle the score TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/uehQDmux6j

- ROH Women’s Championship Unification Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez - Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish - Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent - Chris Jericho vs. Santana - Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher, The Blade, & Angelico - Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix - Varsity Blonds Call Out House Of Black

The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoing feud. The segment was announced on Tuesday's AEW Dark. Check out the updated match card for tonight's Dynamite:

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT.

» More News From This Feed

Dustin Rhodes Talks The Creation Of Goldust

During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was [...] May 04 - During an appearance on Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes spoke about the beginning of his Goldust persona in the WWF and how the mentality was [...]

WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announce Multi-Year Deal To Support The Be A Star Bullying Prevention Program

WWE has released the following announcement regarding a new multi-year deal with the BGCA to support the Be A Star bullying prevention program. Yes[...] May 04 - WWE has released the following announcement regarding a new multi-year deal with the BGCA to support the Be A Star bullying prevention program. Yes[...]

Latest Gameplay Footage For AEW: Fight Forever Revealed

AEW has revealed some AEW: Fight Forever gameplay footage today and it confirms that Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will be part of the game. Th[...] May 04 - AEW has revealed some AEW: Fight Forever gameplay footage today and it confirms that Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose will be part of the game. Th[...]

Ric Flair Reveals Which Manager He "Hated" Working With

During this week's To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the Steamboat vs. Savage match at WrestleMania III, his matches against Savage, and a[...] May 04 - During this week's To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the Steamboat vs. Savage match at WrestleMania III, his matches against Savage, and a[...]

FTW Champion Ricky Starks On Discusses Being Compared To The Rock

Current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the PWI podcast , during which he talked about his relationship with Taz, and how he feels abou[...] May 04 - Current FTW champion Ricky Starks recently appeared on the PWI podcast , during which he talked about his relationship with Taz, and how he feels abou[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly Frustrated With AEW Game Developer Yuke’s

On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really[...] May 04 - On Tuesday, we reported an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game which is currently in development and it noted that Kenny Omega has been really[...]

WWE Considering Another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver Event This Year

WWE is reportedly considering hosting another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver event this year, and it will likely take place during the weekend of one of [...] May 04 - WWE is reportedly considering hosting another NXT 2.0 Stand & Deliver event this year, and it will likely take place during the weekend of one of [...]

WWE Releases Video Of Bron Breakker Getting Attacked and Placed On Barbed-Wire Stretcher

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was taken away on a barbed wire stretcher off-air on the special Spring Bre[...] May 04 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was taken away on a barbed wire stretcher off-air on the special Spring Bre[...]

Most-Searched WWE and AEW Wrestlers For April 2022 Revealed

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston used Google Trends as h[...] May 04 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com has revealed a list o the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston used Google Trends as h[...]

Tony Schiavone Doesn't Want Anything To Do With Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he has no desire to work with the producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring during the lates[...] May 04 - AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he has no desire to work with the producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring during the lates[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals When He Plans To Launch His Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently announced he is starting his own wrestling promotion and during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode he provid[...] May 04 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently announced he is starting his own wrestling promotion and during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode he provid[...]

AEW Star Fuego Del Sol Posts Gruesome Photo Of Hole In His Neck

AEW star Fuego Del Sol has the perfect photo for you if you enjoy gruesome imagery. On social media, he posted a photo of a hole in his neck which wa[...] May 04 - AEW star Fuego Del Sol has the perfect photo for you if you enjoy gruesome imagery. On social media, he posted a photo of a hole in his neck which wa[...]

The Original Idea Behind Randy Orton’s 'Legend Killer' Gimmick

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed Randy Orton’s feud with Mick Foley in 2004, the original i[...] May 04 - During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed Randy Orton’s feud with Mick Foley in 2004, the original i[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite - MJF’s Mystery Opponent, Title Unification, Owen Hart Qualifiers

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the build toward Double Or N[...] May 04 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as the build toward Double Or N[...]

Varsity Blonds Set To Call Out House of Black On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT. The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoi[...] May 04 - AEW has announced a new segment for tonight's live Dynamite broadcast on TNT. The Varsity Blondes will call out House of Black to further their ongoi[...]

CM Punk Appeared On This Week’s Mayans M.C.

CM Punk made a surprise cameo on Tuesday's episode of Mayans M.C. on FX. For those not familiar with the show it is takes place in the same fict[...] May 04 - CM Punk made a surprise cameo on Tuesday's episode of Mayans M.C. on FX. For those not familiar with the show it is takes place in the same fict[...]

📸 PHOTO: AEW Star Reveals New Hair Style

AEW star Hikaru Shida has revealed a new look on social media. The AEW star took to Twitter to show off her new hair which is now shorter than her pr[...] May 03 - AEW star Hikaru Shida has revealed a new look on social media. The AEW star took to Twitter to show off her new hair which is now shorter than her pr[...]

Several Women’s Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a number of women’s matches for next week's episode of NXT 2.0 on May 10. Firstly the brand is advertising the "rebirth" of A[...] May 03 - WWE has announced a number of women’s matches for next week's episode of NXT 2.0 on May 10. Firstly the brand is advertising the "rebirth" of A[...]

Big Update On Game Development and Playable Roster For AEW: Fight Forever

New details concerning the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game have emerged with a report from Fightful Select revealing some exclusive details suc[...] May 03 - New details concerning the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game have emerged with a report from Fightful Select revealing some exclusive details suc[...]

Kane Wins Republican Primary Vote For Knox County Mayor Re-Election

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, known in the political world by his real name Glenn Jacobs has tonight won the Republican primary in his bid to be re-elected [...] May 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, known in the political world by his real name Glenn Jacobs has tonight won the Republican primary in his bid to be re-elected [...]

Two New Matches Added To Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for this Saturday night’s Under Siege event which will be airing exclusively on IMPACT! Plus. Al[...] May 03 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for this Saturday night’s Under Siege event which will be airing exclusively on IMPACT! Plus. Al[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Before tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 TV tapings, the following three matches were taped for this Friday's NXT Level Up episode. Check out the spoilers below: [...] May 03 - Before tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 TV tapings, the following three matches were taped for this Friday's NXT Level Up episode. Check out the spoilers below: [...]

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Live Results - May 3, 2022, NXT Championship Match, Natalya In Action-More

NXT Spring Breakin' Live Results (May 3, 2022) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.[...] May 03 - NXT Spring Breakin' Live Results (May 3, 2022) - WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.[...]

AEW Dark Results - May 3, 2022

John Silver w/ Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & -1 defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (6:40) ~ Varsity Blonds (Brian Pill[...] May 03 - John Silver w/ Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & -1 defeated Ryan Nemeth w/ Pretty Peter Avalon via Pinfall (6:40) ~ Varsity Blonds (Brian Pill[...]