Several Women’s Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2022

WWE has announced a number of women’s matches for next week's episode of NXT 2.0 on May 10.

Firstly the brand is advertising the "rebirth" of Alba Fyre (Kay Lee Ray), as well as tag team action which will see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction go up against Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez.

The first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will also begin on next week’s show with the following names confirmed for the tournament:

- Arianna Grace

- Kiana James

- Sloane Jacobs

- Fallon Henley

- Tatum Paxley

- Lash Legend

- Roxanne Perez


