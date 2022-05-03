Big Update On Game Development and Playable Roster For AEW: Fight Forever

New details concerning the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game have emerged with a report from Fightful Select revealing some exclusive details such as playable characters and news on the development.

A source has noted that Kenny Omega has gone "above and beyond" to support the development of the game and it was a stroke of luck that he had to take time out recently due to injury, his downtime has been very beneficial to the game overall.

Omega was reportedly key to getting Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita on board to help develop the game in the initial stages. For those unaware, Iwashita was the director behind the much-loved WWF No Mercy Game, which is a big deal for gamers.

Fightful also has heard that THQ Nordic has been involved although their involvement at this stage has been minimal. Another name contributing a lot to the game is AEW music producer Mikey Rukus.

The report reveals that the roster size for the game is around 50 wrestlers, and there will be notable omissions when the game is first released. One big name set for the game is the late Owen Hart, which Bodyslam.net confirmed earlier today.

The list of the confirmed playable characters thus for AEW: Fight Forever is as follows:

- Kenny Omega

- Chris Jericho

- Hikaru Shida

- Darby Allin

- Jungle Boy

- Owen Hart

- Sting

- CM Punk

- Bryan Danielson

- Adam Cole

- Ruby Soho

The game reportedly still needs a lot of polishing, and with regards to downloadable content that hasn't yet been confirmed. The online platform still needs a lot of work before it's ready for release.

Overall, things seem to be on track for the game to be released in the fall of 2022.