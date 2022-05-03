Kane Wins Republican Primary Vote For Knox County Mayor Re-Election
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2022
WWE Hall Of Famer Kane, known in the political world by his real name Glenn Jacobs has tonight won the Republican primary in his bid to be re-elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, according to
Knox News.
Jacobs won the primary on Tuesday night unopposed with 15,415 votes.
Jacobs now go on to face the Democratic nominee, which is Debbie Helsley in the August 4, 2022, general election.
