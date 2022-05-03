WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Two New Matches Added To Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2022
IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for this Saturday night’s Under Siege event which will be airing exclusively on IMPACT! Plus.
Alex Shelley will go up against Mike Bailey on the show. This will be a rematch from their match that took place at the Multiverse of Matches event during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas.
Additionally, Gisele vs. Madison Rayne will take place on the Countdown show.
IMPACT announcement below:
Mike Bailey & Alex Shelley Look to Steal the Show at Under Siege, Gisele Shaw Battles Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne on Countdown
Mike Bailey and Alex Shelley stole the show at Multiverse of Matches in an instant classic that saw “Speedball” score the victory. A few weeks later on IMPACT!, Bailey and Shelley found themselves on the losing end of a six-man tag team match against Honor No More and there appeared to be tension between the two respectful competitors. Now Shelley has a chance to even the score with Bailey as the two look to steal the show once again at Under Siege!
At Rebellion, The Influence settled their heated rivalry with The IInspiration when they defeated them to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Less than one week later, The Influence were confronted by Gisele Shaw, who stole the spotlight from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne during a new edition of All About Me. Who will claim the spotlight when Shaw squares off with one of the most accomplished Knockouts in IMPACT history, Madison Rayne? Find out on Countdown to Under Siege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!
IMPACT Wrestling is Under Siege LIVE THIS SATURDAY from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at AXS.com.
