Two New Matches Added To Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for this Saturday night’s Under Siege event which will be airing exclusively on IMPACT! Plus.

Alex Shelley will go up against Mike Bailey on the show. This will be a rematch from their match that took place at the Multiverse of Matches event during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Additionally, Gisele vs. Madison Rayne will take place on the Countdown show.

IMPACT announcement below: