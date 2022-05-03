SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

- Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan - Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail - Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal.

Before tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 TV tapings, the following three matches were taped for this Friday's NXT Level Up episode. Check out the spoilers below:

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

