Liv Morgan Offers To Buy Fan Event Tickets After Their Sign Was Confiscated At Monday's WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has offered to buy one of her fans tickets to an upcoming event after their sign was confiscated at Monday's WWE RAW in Greensboro, NC by event security.

The fan revealed on social media that she spent $600 on front row seats and took a sign with her to hold up which read, "Liv $old This Seat." The sign was deemed inapproaptie by security and they actually confiscated it without reason.

Morgan replied to his tweet and offered to get him tickets to the next WWE show in the city. She tweeted, "Thank you so much ! I love u and appreciate it. Reach out to me next time we’re in town.. tickets on me."