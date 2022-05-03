* Wardlow vs. MJF's next opponent, strongly teased to be W. Morrisey.

* The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico.

* ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez to crown the new undisputed Champion.

Below is the updated card for Dynamite:

Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork , we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx ! Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FGTIvIca0i

The match announced will be an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match featuring Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin.

» More News From This Feed

Liv Morgan Offers To Buy Fan Event Tickets After Their Sign Was Confiscated At Monday's WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has offered to buy one of her fans tickets to an upcoming event after their sign was confiscated at Monday's WWE RAW in Greensboro, NC by e[...] May 03 - Liv Morgan has offered to buy one of her fans tickets to an upcoming event after their sign was confiscated at Monday's WWE RAW in Greensboro, NC by e[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops To Lowest Since December 2021

Monday's May 2 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a decrease in viewership. This was the go-home edition ahead of WrestleMania Backlash. Brandon T[...] May 03 - Monday's May 2 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network saw a decrease in viewership. This was the go-home edition ahead of WrestleMania Backlash. Brandon T[...]

Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Capital Collision PPV

NJPW has announced a new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 2022. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kaz[...] May 03 - NJPW has announced a new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 2022. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kaz[...]

Tony Khan Announces "Dream Match" For Dynamite Tomorrow

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a "dream match" for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS. The match announced will be an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualif[...] May 03 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a "dream match" for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS. The match announced will be an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualif[...]

Reported Front-Runner To Host WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble could be heading back to the Alamodome in San Antonio. A report from Fightful Select reveals the Alamodome in San Antonio is the fro[...] May 03 - WWE Royal Rumble could be heading back to the Alamodome in San Antonio. A report from Fightful Select reveals the Alamodome in San Antonio is the fro[...]

Randy Orton Reveals Cody Rhodes Was His Babysitter During His Initial WWE Run

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, during which he spoke about Cody Rhodes as his babysitter during their time working together[...] May 03 - Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, during which he spoke about Cody Rhodes as his babysitter during their time working together[...]

Scorpio Sky Discusses His Short First Reign With TNT Title, Winning It Again, More

Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara[...] May 03 - Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara[...]

An Important Message From Becky Lynch You Should Pay Attention To

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has taken to social media to warn fans of various scams going around where people are pretending to impersonate her for mone[...] May 03 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has taken to social media to warn fans of various scams going around where people are pretending to impersonate her for mone[...]

Limitless Wrestling: Hard Not To Act Results

Limitless Wrestling held their Hard Not To Act Reckless event at the Yarmouth Amvets on May 1st, 2022. The results are as follows: * MSP (Aiden Ag[...] May 03 - Limitless Wrestling held their Hard Not To Act Reckless event at the Yarmouth Amvets on May 1st, 2022. The results are as follows: * MSP (Aiden Ag[...]

New "Behind The Scenes" AEW Show In Development For TBS

AEW programming will be expanding soon with a new show set to join Dynamite on TBS. AEW fans have been receiving emails of late asking for feedback o[...] May 03 - AEW programming will be expanding soon with a new show set to join Dynamite on TBS. AEW fans have been receiving emails of late asking for feedback o[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin' Episode - Two Big Titles Matches Set

WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a spe[...] May 03 - WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a spe[...]

Matt Hardy Talks WWE and AEW Tribalism, Randy Orton Being "F***ing Awesome", More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan o[...] May 03 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan o[...]

NWA Announces Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the off[...] May 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the off[...]

AEW Star Files To Trademark His Nickname

Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,”[...] May 03 - Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,”[...]

'Young Rock' Returns To NBC Tonight, Attitude Era Stars Featured

Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson [...] May 03 - Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson [...]

AEW Games To Make Gameplay Reveals Tomorrow

AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal w[...] May 03 - AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal w[...]

AEW Announces Special Start Time For Friday's AEW Rampage On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hou[...] May 03 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hou[...]

WWE Returning To Canada In August For Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW f[...] May 03 - WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW f[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins After Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on [...] May 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on [...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card, Damien Priest Banned From Ringside

The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Dr[...] May 03 - The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Dr[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Is Getting A More Serious Gimmick

Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champio[...] May 02 - Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champio[...]

Big WWE Main Event Match Nixed At Last Minute

WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Se[...] May 02 - WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Se[...]

AJ Styles and Finn Balor Back Together On WWE RAW In Special Moment

Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Pri[...] May 02 - Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Pri[...]

AEW Announces Match Card For Tomorrow’s Dark, Dante Martin, Toni Storm and More

AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, [...] May 02 - AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, [...]