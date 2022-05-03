"As far as stories, man, we had a lot of wild fun nights going out with the boys and shit. But that was like a lifetime ago. You know, we’re both married now with kids. There’s no reason I bring up all those old memories. Maybe when my kids are grown, his kids are grown, you know, a book is in order. There could be a chapter on all the funny shit Cody did. For sure."

"Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter,” said Randy. “So as much as he puts me over for taking him under my wing when he was brand new, and drove me around town to town like he was a good — Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show."

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, during which he spoke about Cody Rhodes as his babysitter during their time working together as a member of his "Legacy" faction. Check out the interview highlights below:

Randy Orton Reveals Cody Rhodes Was His Babysitter During His Initial WWE Run

Scorpio Sky Discusses His Short First Reign With TNT Title, Winning It Again, More

Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to recapture the title, and als[...] May 03 - Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to recapture the title, and als[...]

An Important Message From Becky Lynch You Should Pay Attention To

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has taken to social media to warn fans of various scams going around where people are pretending to impersonate her for monetary gain. She encouraged anyone who comes into c[...] May 03 - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has taken to social media to warn fans of various scams going around where people are pretending to impersonate her for monetary gain. She encouraged anyone who comes into c[...]

Limitless Wrestling: Hard Not To Act Results

Limitless Wrestling held their Hard Not To Act Reckless event at the Yarmouth Amvets on May 1st, 2022. The results are as follows: * MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) beat The Shook Crew (Bobb[...] May 03 - Limitless Wrestling held their Hard Not To Act Reckless event at the Yarmouth Amvets on May 1st, 2022. The results are as follows: * MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) beat The Shook Crew (Bobb[...]

New "Behind The Scenes" AEW Show In Development For TBS

AEW programming will be expanding soon with a new show set to join Dynamite on TBS. AEW fans have been receiving emails of late asking for feedback on a new "behind-the-scene" show that’s curre[...] May 03 - AEW programming will be expanding soon with a new show set to join Dynamite on TBS. AEW fans have been receiving emails of late asking for feedback on a new "behind-the-scene" show that’s curre[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin' Episode - Two Big Titles Matches Set

WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a special NXT Spring Breakin' episode. Check out the a[...] May 03 - WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a special NXT Spring Breakin' episode. Check out the a[...]

Matt Hardy Talks WWE and AEW Tribalism, Randy Orton Being "F***ing Awesome", More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan of such attitudes. On WWE and AEW tribalism: &l[...] May 03 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan of such attitudes. On WWE and AEW tribalism: &l[...]

NWA Announces Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the official preview: This week’s episode [...] May 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the official preview: This week’s episode [...]

AEW Star Files To Trademark His Nickname

Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Offic[...] May 03 - Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Offic[...]

'Young Rock' Returns To NBC Tonight, Attitude Era Stars Featured

Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson meeting some of the biggest names of the WWF Attit[...] May 03 - Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson meeting some of the biggest names of the WWF Attit[...]

AEW Games To Make Gameplay Reveals Tomorrow

AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal will take place at 11am ET on http://Twitch.tv/AEWG[...] May 03 - AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal will take place at 11am ET on http://Twitch.tv/AEWG[...]

AEW Announces Special Start Time For Friday's AEW Rampage On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hour broadcast will start at 5:30PM ET / 4:30PM CT on[...] May 03 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hour broadcast will start at 5:30PM ET / 4:30PM CT on[...]

WWE Returning To Canada In August For Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW from the arena. Tickets for the show in Toro[...] May 03 - WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW from the arena. Tickets for the show in Toro[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins After Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netwoek. Rollins was involved in a "Rollins A[...] May 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netwoek. Rollins was involved in a "Rollins A[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card, Damien Priest Banned From Ringside

The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns & Th[...] May 03 - The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns & Th[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Is Getting A More Serious Gimmick

Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champion. She has won all available female singles titles[...] May 02 - Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champion. She has won all available female singles titles[...]

Big WWE Main Event Match Nixed At Last Minute

WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...] May 02 - WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...]

AJ Styles and Finn Balor Back Together On WWE RAW In Special Moment

Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...] May 02 - Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...]

AEW Announces Match Card For Tomorrow’s Dark, Dante Martin, Toni Storm and More

AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...] May 02 - AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (May 2 2022)

Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...] May 02 - Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...]

AEW Star Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles

AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...] May 02 - AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...] May 02 - AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Steady Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...] May 02 - The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...]

Tag Team Match Made Official For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Challenges

A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...] May 02 - A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...]