WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Scorpio Sky Discusses His Short First Reign With TNT Title, Winning It Again, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2022
Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to recapture the title, and also his first run with the title. Check out the highlights below:
On beating Sammy Guevara for the TNT title:
“Yeah, two times [as TNT Champion]. It’s really an honor. Just to win it one time is incredible, you know? I know people look at professional wrestling and a lot of things — sometimes people think wins and losses and things like that don’t matter but in AEW from the very beginning, they wanted to make a statement that wins and losses do matter and there haven’t been a lot of people that have held championships and so to be able to have the honor of being a champion, not only one time but two times and actually three times because I was a tag team champion, it is exactly what I said it was, it was an honor.”
On having a short reign when he first won the title:
“I didn’t get to do too much in my first run [as TNT Champion]. I lost the title in like 31 days. I only had one title defense unfortunately but, I did regain the championship in the shortest period of time in AEW history, 12 days so now, we’ve got a new start so the first thing I wanna do is hold onto it for at least 32 days and pop myself. But no, really, I wanna have some classics. I grew up a diehard, passionate wrestling fan that dreamt of winning championships and having classic matches so if I can run with this title for six months, a year or longer and really get in the ring with everyone and have some really memorable championship matches that I used to like watching when I grew up, that one’s a goal and telling stories. Most of all above anything else, I wanna tell stories and because that’s what people will remember and that’s how you leave your mark.”