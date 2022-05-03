Scorpio Sky Discusses His Short First Reign With TNT Title, Winning It Again, More

Scorpio Sky was a guest recently on the Throwing Down with Miesha & Renee podcast, during which the TNT Champion spoke about beating Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to recapture the title, and also his first run with the title. Check out the highlights below:

On beating Sammy Guevara for the TNT title:

“Yeah, two times [as TNT Champion]. It’s really an honor. Just to win it one time is incredible, you know? I know people look at professional wrestling and a lot of things — sometimes people think wins and losses and things like that don’t matter but in AEW from the very beginning, they wanted to make a statement that wins and losses do matter and there haven’t been a lot of people that have held championships and so to be able to have the honor of being a champion, not only one time but two times and actually three times because I was a tag team champion, it is exactly what I said it was, it was an honor.”

On having a short reign when he first won the title: