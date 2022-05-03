Limitless Wrestling: Hard Not To Act Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 03, 2022
Limitless Wrestling held their Hard Not To Act Reckless event at the Yarmouth Amvets on May 1st, 2022.
The results are as follows:
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) beat The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan).
* BRG (w/ Jon Alba & Mac Daniels) beat Dezmond Cole and Mortar and Ryan Mooney. * Alex Hammerstone beat Gnarls Garvin. * Anthony Greene beat Channing Thomas (w/ Jon Alba). * University Rules: Brad Cashew (w/ Dean Furnacola) beat Gangrel by DQ. * ARTE (Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) beat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan). * Ava Everett (w/ Aaron Rourke & Ricky Smokes) beat Shannon LeVangie. * Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Alec Price (c) beat Rip Byson to retain his title.
