New "Behind The Scenes" AEW Show In Development For TBS

AEW programming will be expanding soon with a new show set to join Dynamite on TBS.

AEW fans have been receiving emails of late asking for feedback on a new "behind-the-scene" show that’s currently in development. The has been described as follows:

“A new AEW show is coming to TBS! We want to know what you think this new show should be named in the below survey. This is your chance to voice your opinion on a key part of the development & marketing process and we’re excited to hear what you have to say! Below is a brief description of the new show. AEW’s top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other… Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they’ve lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren’t enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned… and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we’ll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company.”

The following names are also being considered for the show:

- AEW: Breakout

- AEW: The Climb

- AEW: Fight To The Finish

- AEW: Friends and Enemies

- AEW: Grit and Glory

- AEW: Road to the Belt

- AEW: To The Mat

- AEW: To The Top

- AEW: Uprise