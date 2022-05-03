- Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a special NXT Spring Breakin' episode.

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin' Episode - Two Big Titles Matches Set

WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a special NXT Spring Breakin' episode. Check out the a[...] May 03 - WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center airing live on USA Network. This episode will be a special NXT Spring Breakin' episode. Check out the a[...]

Matt Hardy Talks WWE and AEW Tribalism, Randy Orton Being "F***ing Awesome", More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan of such attitudes. On WWE and AEW tribalism: &l[...] May 03 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the divide between WWE and AEW fans and why he is not a fan of such attitudes. On WWE and AEW tribalism: &l[...]

NWA Announces Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the official preview: This week’s episode [...] May 03 - The National Wrestling Alliance has the matches that will air on tonight’s episode of their Power series. at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the official preview: This week’s episode [...]

AEW Star Files To Trademark His Nickname

Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Offic[...] May 03 - Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Offic[...]

'Young Rock' Returns To NBC Tonight, Attitude Era Stars Featured

Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson meeting some of the biggest names of the WWF Attit[...] May 03 - Young Rock returns to NBC tonight with an all-new season and episode. New images were recently released from NBC's Young Rock showing Dwayne Johnson meeting some of the biggest names of the WWF Attit[...]

AEW Games To Make Gameplay Reveals Tomorrow

AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal will take place at 11am ET on http://Twitch.tv/AEWG[...] May 03 - AEW Games has announced that this Wednesday there will be two wrestler reveals and gameplay footage from the upcoming AEW console game! The reveal will take place at 11am ET on http://Twitch.tv/AEWG[...]

AEW Announces Special Start Time For Friday's AEW Rampage On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hour broadcast will start at 5:30PM ET / 4:30PM CT on[...] May 03 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage will have an earlier special start time than usual. The 1-hour broadcast will start at 5:30PM ET / 4:30PM CT on[...]

WWE Returning To Canada In August For Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW from the arena. Tickets for the show in Toro[...] May 03 - WWE will be heading to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, August 22, 2022, to broadcasts a live episode of Monday Night RAW from the arena. Tickets for the show in Toro[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins After Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netwoek. Rollins was involved in a "Rollins A[...] May 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has delivered some high praise to Seth Rollins following his segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Netwoek. Rollins was involved in a "Rollins A[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card, Damien Priest Banned From Ringside

The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns & Th[...] May 03 - The card for Saturday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 has been updated following this week’s RAW. Check out the updated match card below: - Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns & Th[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Is Getting A More Serious Gimmick

Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champion. She has won all available female singles titles[...] May 02 - Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious. Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champion. She has won all available female singles titles[...]

Big WWE Main Event Match Nixed At Last Minute

WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...] May 02 - WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...]

AJ Styles and Finn Balor Back Together On WWE RAW In Special Moment

Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...] May 02 - Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...]

AEW Announces Match Card For Tomorrow’s Dark, Dante Martin, Toni Storm and More

AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...] May 02 - AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (May 2 2022)

Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...] May 02 - Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...]

AEW Star Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles

AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...] May 02 - AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...] May 02 - AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Steady Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...] May 02 - The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...]

Tag Team Match Made Official For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Challenges

A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...] May 02 - A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...]

WWE RAW Results - May 2, 2022, Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Cor[...] May 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Cor[...]

Vice TV Is Committed To Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring Series

Vice TV has commented on plans for the Dark Side of the Ring series following rumors that the network had no plans for a season 4. Vice TV tweeted: We’ve heard some rumors flying around abou[...] May 02 - Vice TV has commented on plans for the Dark Side of the Ring series following rumors that the network had no plans for a season 4. Vice TV tweeted: We’ve heard some rumors flying around abou[...]

Booker T On His Current Contractual Status With WWE, Wanting To Wrestle Forever, More

Booker T provided an update on his WWE contract status during an interview with Culture Map. Check out the highlights below: On his current status with WWE: “My relationship with the company[...] May 02 - Booker T provided an update on his WWE contract status during an interview with Culture Map. Check out the highlights below: On his current status with WWE: “My relationship with the company[...]

The Bella Twins Reveal Their Plans For Mother's Day

- The Bella Twins appeared on ET (Entertainment Tonight) for a special Mother’s Day episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stitcher. The twins revealed their plans for the speci[...] May 02 - - The Bella Twins appeared on ET (Entertainment Tonight) for a special Mother’s Day episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stitcher. The twins revealed their plans for the speci[...]

AEW Star Possibly Gone From Company

Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract with the company has expired and will not be renewed.[...] May 02 - Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract with the company has expired and will not be renewed.[...]