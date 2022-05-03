AEW Star Files To Trademark His Nickname

Max Caster of The Acclaimed is the latest wrestler to file a trademark for their nickname. He has filed for the term “The Ace of America,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 28.

The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins for clothing purposes.

Check out the full description of the filing below:

“Mark For: THE ACE OF AMERICA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Caster) have worked their way up in AEW and are one of the regular tag teams on television.

John Cena recently gave Caster a lot of praise for his rapper gimmick as he noted that he thinks Caster is a better rapper than him and the AEW star would beat him in a rap battle. Caster has stated that Cena had a big influence on him growing up and Cena is one of his favorite wrestlers.