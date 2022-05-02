WWE RAW Superstar Is Getting A More Serious Gimmick

It would appear she will be dropping her superhero gimmick which many feel has become stale.

During a backstage segment on the same broadcast Doudrop and asked her if she was done playing games and ready to get serious. Nikki said she was ready.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship which makes her the first female Grand Slam Champion. She has won all available female singles titles, the Money In The Bank and the 24/7 Title.

Nikki A.S.H. looks set to get serious.

