WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Steady Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

WWE Smackdown last week Friday on Fox: 1,953,000 viewers P18-49: 0.38 (490k) AEW Rampage last week Friday on TNT: 464,000 P18-49: 0.14 (179k) Against NBA playoffs & NFL draft, lowest P18-49 ever for both in normal timeslot. 📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/zmKJS6O6Be

The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston . This was up very slightly on the week previous which delivered 1.952 million viewers.

The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in.

Big WWE Main Event Match Nixed At Last Minute

WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...] May 02 - WWE has nixed a big match that was set to take place on this week’s episode of Main Event was nixed at the last minute, according to Fightful Select. Ciampa was originally booked to go up aga[...]

AJ Styles and Finn Balor Back Together On WWE RAW In Special Moment

Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...] May 02 - Bullet Club got something really special on tonight's WWE RAW. During the broadcast, AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, banning Priest from ringside for Styles’ match with Edg[...]

AEW Announces Match Card For Tomorrow’s Dark, Dante Martin, Toni Storm and More

AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...] May 02 - AEW has announced the full match card for tomorrow’s Dark episode which will air on YouTube. The episode will feature Dante Martin, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, and more in action. -[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (May 2 2022)

Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...] May 02 - Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane via Pinfall (2:20) ~ Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via Knock Out (2:33) ~ Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus via Pinfall (4:39) ~ Tony Nese w/ Mark Sterling d[...]

AEW Star Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles

AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...] May 02 - AEW star The Bunny has opened up and discussed her struggles with mental health in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. She took to Twitter to talk about the stigma of mental, which you can read[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...] May 02 - AEW Rampage struggled with viewership last week on April 29 against the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft. The show dropped to 464,000 this week as reported by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The wee[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Steady Against NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft

The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...] May 02 - The viewership for last week’s WWE SmackDown on April 29 which went up against competition from the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft is in. The 2-hour broadcast pulled in 1.953 million viewers, accor[...]

Tag Team Match Made Official For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Challenges

A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...] May 02 - A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced. Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC. Will Ospreay al[...]

WWE RAW Results - May 2, 2022, Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Cor[...] May 02 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (May 2, 2022): Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC, courtesy of Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Cor[...]

Vice TV Is Committed To Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring Series

Vice TV has commented on plans for the Dark Side of the Ring series following rumors that the network had no plans for a season 4. Vice TV tweeted: We’ve heard some rumors flying around abou[...] May 02 - Vice TV has commented on plans for the Dark Side of the Ring series following rumors that the network had no plans for a season 4. Vice TV tweeted: We’ve heard some rumors flying around abou[...]

Booker T On His Current Contractual Status With WWE, Wanting To Wrestle Forever, More

Booker T provided an update on his WWE contract status during an interview with Culture Map. Check out the highlights below: On his current status with WWE: “My relationship with the company[...] May 02 - Booker T provided an update on his WWE contract status during an interview with Culture Map. Check out the highlights below: On his current status with WWE: “My relationship with the company[...]

The Bella Twins Reveal Their Plans For Mother's Day

- The Bella Twins appeared on ET (Entertainment Tonight) for a special Mother’s Day episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stitcher. The twins revealed their plans for the speci[...] May 02 - - The Bella Twins appeared on ET (Entertainment Tonight) for a special Mother’s Day episode of ‘The Bellas Podcast’ on SiriusXM Stitcher. The twins revealed their plans for the speci[...]

AEW Star Possibly Gone From Company

Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract with the company has expired and will not be renewed.[...] May 02 - Stu Grayson looks to be gone from All Elite Wrestling. Grayson no longer appears on the official AEW roster page which might suggest his contract with the company has expired and will not be renewed.[...]

John Cena Is Entering The World Of Cocktails

John Cena is heading into the world of cocktails. A report from Bloomberg reveals the veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne. Cena will be jo[...] May 02 - John Cena is heading into the world of cocktails. A report from Bloomberg reveals the veteran WWE Superstar is co-founding a new premixed cocktail brand called Thomas Ashbourne. Cena will be jo[...]

WWE Has A New 90 Day Progress Target For Talent In NXT

WWE has a new development target for their newly signed talent to meet or they may find themselves reported or released, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The company now re[...] May 02 - WWE has a new development target for their newly signed talent to meet or they may find themselves reported or released, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The company now re[...]

Roderick Strong Has Reportedly Requested His WWE Released "Multiple Times"

Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. Fightful Select reveals the NXT 2.0 star has asked WWE management "multiple times" over the last several months to allow him to depart but they hav[...] May 02 - Roderick Strong has requested his release from WWE. Fightful Select reveals the NXT 2.0 star has asked WWE management "multiple times" over the last several months to allow him to depart but they hav[...]

Alberto El Patron Announces The Death Of His Ex-Wife

Alberto El Patron, formally Del Rio of WWE has announced that his ex-wife, the mother of his children has sadly passed away aged 39. A few days ago Alberto put out a plea asking for blood donations. [...] May 02 - Alberto El Patron, formally Del Rio of WWE has announced that his ex-wife, the mother of his children has sadly passed away aged 39. A few days ago Alberto put out a plea asking for blood donations. [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - WM Backlash Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline Appearing, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash which takes place on Saturday. WWE has not announc[...] May 02 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with the final build toward WrestleMania Backlash which takes place on Saturday. WWE has not announc[...]

Mick Foley On Undertaker’s Hall of Fame Speech, Managing FTR and More

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one-man show. Che[...] May 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast to talk about Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary with WWE, The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame speech, and his one-man show. Che[...]

Update On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Feud

On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode. The brawl resulted in a six-man tag being set for[...] May 02 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, it appeared the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had re-ignited after they got into a brawl on the episode. The brawl resulted in a six-man tag being set for[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today

From a WWE ring to the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career has gone from strength to strength, and today he reaches another big milestone, this time a birt[...] May 02 - From a WWE ring to the bright lights of Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career has gone from strength to strength, and today he reaches another big milestone, this time a birt[...]

Ryback to Vince McMahon: "Your clock is ticking, old man."

Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no contr[...] May 02 - Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say: “@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no contr[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Origins Of "The Worm" Move In WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" [...] May 02 - Scotty 2 Hotty recently joined the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast with WWE Hall Of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. During the interview on the show, he discussed the origins of "The Worm" [...]

Matt Hardy Reflects On Police Getting Called During One Of His Matches

On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. At one point he discussed th[...] May 02 - On the most recent episode of the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star reflected on his Total Nonstop Deletion match during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. At one point he discussed th[...]