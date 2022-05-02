Tag Team Match Made Official For NJPW Capital Collision, Will Ospreay Challenges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2022

A new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision has been announced.

Kazuchika Okada and Trent Beretta will take on the Bullet Club team of at the May 14th show in Washington, DC.

Will Ospreay also issued a challenge requesting a four-way match for the IWGP United States Championship against champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and Juice Robinson.

Check out the updated card below:

- Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

- Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo